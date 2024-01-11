AEW Dynamite: Sting’s Final Match Seemingly Set For Revolution 2024 PPV

Sting is set to compete in the final match of his career at Revolution PPV and his potential opponent was teased on AEW Dynamite. Given the legend that Sting is, that match and the PPV, itself will be a historic event, and his opponent is a matter of discussion for the pro-wrestling industry for a long time. Now, it appears that AEW has homegrown talents to face him in that last match.

The Young Bucks was back on AEW Dynamite during the homecoming edition from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and they essentially indicated to go right after The Icon. While nothing has officially been confirmed, the duo seems to be positioning themselves as the opponents of Darby Allin and Sting in a tag team match that should be confirmed in due course for AEW Revolution.

AEW Collision: Adam Copeland To Throw Open Challenge On January 13 Episode

Over on the January 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin (with Ric Flair) defeated The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita) in a tag team match. Soon after the contest was over, Tony Schiavone appeared in the ring and he asked Sting if he had decided on who his final opponent would be in his retirement match at Revolution.

Sasha Banks Is Heading Back To AEW After Negotiations With WWE Fell Apart

AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks teased to be Sting’s final match opponent

Before he could drop any answer, The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson made their return on AEW Dynamite and had a stare-down with Sting and Darby. They were acting in a serious manner and sported new looks via mustaches, and wearing black and white trenchcoats.

They didn’t say a single word before heading back to the backstage area as the show went off the air. It was then that the commentators teased Matt & Nick Jackson could be the opponents for Sting’s last match ever.

The Young Bucks have been off AEW Dynamite TV since losing a future title match opportunity at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear PPV in November. Following the loss, Matt seemed unstable as he was destroying things all around the ringside area. It was also reported at that time that Matt and Nick were turning heel to form a stable with Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana but nothing materialized.