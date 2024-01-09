sportzwiki logo
Goldberg Attempted To Be Part Of Sting's Retirement Match At AEW Revolution 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 9, 2024 at 6:04 PM

Over the past several weeks, Goldberg has been doing rounds in the pro-wrestling spotlight not for his in-ring return for one last occasion but regarding a retirement match that was initially supposed to happen in Vince McMahon-led WWE.

Not that things have gone sour between the two parties, the former WCW franchise wanted to make things happen on his own but he’s yet to be fruitful in the attempt. The retirement match was reportedly a handshake deal with the former WWE chairman Vince McMahon but he’s no longer in charge of the creative aspect.

The Undertaker To Compete In One Last WWE Match In Great Physique?

Goldberg recently shared his thoughts about WWE chairman Vince McMahon during an interview on Steven & Captain Evil and credited him for the appreciation he gained since making a WWE comeback in 2016. He also recounted the fact that once he got asked to put Roman Reigns over in Saudi Arabia, despite his struggle with COVID at the time.

Goldberg also revealed a conversation with McMahon, during which he agreed to do it on the condition of receiving a retirement match in return. Vince failed to stick true to his promise while leading the old-school legend to call him a piece of s**t.

Goldberg credited Sting for breaking into the pro-wrestling business

While staying in dismay about the retirement match, Goldberg was watching Sting’s final run in the pro wrestling business in AEW. Although he never ventured to AEW, he still wanted to be a part of Sting’s last match. During the appearance in the interview, the once undefeated streak-holder admitted how he owes his career to Sting,

“Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is.”

Goldberg and Sting share tons of history with each other even before their wrestling days in WCW. They trained together at the former’s gym, where Sting and Lex Luger worked out. Sting also played a key role in getting him into the wrestling business. Now, Sting is heading into retirement set for AEW Revolution and we wonder whether his devotee from WCW days will be a part of it or not.

Tagged:

AEW

All Elite Wrestling

Goldberg

sting

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

