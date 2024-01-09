The Undertaker To Compete In One Last WWE Match In Great Physique?

The Undertaker remains one of the greatest attractions to be offered by the sports entertainment industry. The fact that the bonafide legend hasn’t received a proper farewell match in the WWE keeps the option open for a retirement match if planned properly. He has long been retired from the WWE but when the time requires, he shows up on TV to give us goosebumps for one-off appearances.

The pop culture icon is a celebrated athlete in or outside the wrestling business and it’s positive that chances are still alive to see him back in the squared circle for one final match. The ideas were teased on the Monday Mailbag podcast, hosted by the former WWF/E referee Mike Chioda.

He revealed that The Undertaker’s recent surgeries were a success and he believes that the arguably greatest of all time is in great shape. This leads him also to believe that he might wrestle again,

“Taker looks in great shape. I know he’s had some surgeries done; I think they were successful and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he’s got one more match in him, but please make him go over.

Don’t do the match unless you’re going over The Deadman. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match.”

The Undertaker to visit Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024

The Undertaker has been added to WWE’s tour to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. While it’s yet to be confirmed that the legendary person will be in attendance at the PLE, he will be hosting an international installment of his podcast cum talk-show 1 Deadman show.

“The Undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to @WestAustralia this February ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth at @optusstadium! Stay tuned for more details,” WWE announced regarding The Undertaker’s appearance in the recent past. Generally, The Deadman hosts this podcast just before some big WWE premium live events as it’s a great way to get the fans involved in the show.

The Phenome was last seen on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT, which was the biggest episode of NXT ever, where he chokeslammed Bron Breakker.