“I Got The Wind Knocked Out Of Me,” Ex WWE Diva On Scary Bump From Impact 1000

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim is considered to be one of the pioneers in women’s wrestling. Even before the Women’s Evolution began in the WWE, she started delivering gimmick matches under the TNA Wrestling banner to revolutionize the Knockouts division. She may not have achieved great things in her WWE career but she managed to become a Hall of Famer, thanks to her stint in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

After leaving her legacy in professional wrestling, Gail Kim came out of retirement for a one-off occasion for Impact Wrestling’s 1000th episode in the fall of 2023. That multi-person match eventually saw the TNA Hall of Famer suffering a scary bump which worried out the fans.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Gail Kim discussed the incident and how things passed by since dealing with that bump. She mentioned that it had been five years since she last wrestled, and in her condition, this kind of freak incident tends to happen. But she was also surprised with the outpour of reactions after the video of the scary bump was spread on the internet,

“Basically, I hadn’t wrestled for five years. Things happen. I feel like I’m around it so much that maybe I didn’t get in enough practice, maybe, I don’t know. Things of freakish nature happen all the time. My leg got pulled, my body rotated, and it just happens. I don’t think anybody knew until some video got released on social media the next day because I woke up to maybe twelve people sending me the video.”

Gail Kim competed at Impact 1000 with a concussion

Gail Kim proceeded to admit that she might haven’t received enough practice heading into that match and she also didn’t realize the extent of the injury until she saw videos on social media the next day. But one thing was for sure after the fall, she went into an “auto-pilot mode” for the rest of the match so that she could go through the match despite suffering an injury,

“I was definitely in auto-pilot mode at that point, for sure. We do have that. I didn’t know what was going on, I just knew I got the wind knocked out of me, as far as I knew, and I just kept on going.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

During Impact 1000, the former one-time Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace took on Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo in a huge tag team match. In a spot, Kim was pulled off the apron by Velvet Sky, resulting in the former hitting her head on the concrete floor to pick up a concussion.