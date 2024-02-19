CM Punk Reveals Potential Timeline Of WWE Return From Torn Triceps Injury

Since coming back to the WWE in late 2023, CM Punk has been on his own mission to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40. But heading into the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Raw, an injury scare broke out around the top star who was supposed to be in a marquee match on the PLE card. Eventually, that injury was confirmed by the superstar himself and thereafter by the WWE.

CM Punk was quick to confirm that he got a bit unlucky as he tore his right triceps during the Royal Rumble match and this will essentially make him sit at home at Wrestlemania 40. Punk hoped to fulfill his opportunity, next year when Drew McIntyre came out and expressed his joy on the injury. It was McIntyre whose botched Future Shock DDT caused the torn triceps in the first place.

During an interview at UFC 298 conducted by Caroline Pearce, CM Punk opened up on his injury situation which will keep him out of television for a long time. While expressing his disappointment at missing out on headlining WrestleMania 40, he shed light on the potential return timeline.

CM Punk could be back in WWE by Summerslam 2024

It was noted by CM Punk that he will be missing 6-8 months as predicted by the doctors but he keeps focusing on staying healthy and as long as he’s satisfied, he’d probably make the comeback as fast as he could. Thereby, the return timeline was assumed to be within Summerslam 2024,

“I’m like an old cobbler. I’m like a 72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. So once we fix up all the parts, the engine’s still strong, we’ll still be good to go. We’re thinking maybe six to eight months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back.”

CM Punk was scheduled to be a significant part of Wrestlemania 40 given his status in the WWE. If ongoing storylines were any indications then he was ready to take on Seth Rollins with the World Heavyweight Title hanging in the balance at the PLE. But the injury subsequently scrapped the plans.

