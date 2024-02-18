“You Imagine How Mad Everyone Would Be?” Tiffany Stratton On WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Win

The latest episode of Smackdown had four separate matches reserved in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul won their scheduled matchups to head onto the Men’s Chamber match, while two more women’s superstars in the form of Naomi and Tiffany Stratton headed to the Women’s Chamber match with Wrestlemania 40 implications.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match on Smackdown. Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on her opponent to pick up the biggest win of her brief main roster run.

“I Deserve To Be A Champion, I Deserve To Go To Wrestlemania,” WWE Star Makes Bold Claim

After her victory, Tiffany Stratton seemed absolutely confident about winning the Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup and become the youngest woman in WWE history to win this gimmick match en route to Wrestlemania 40,

”I told everyone that SmackDown officially runs on Tiffy time, and are we even shocked that I qualified? Because I’m not. I just had a Tiffany epiphany — in Perth, Australia, I’m going to become the youngest-ever Elimination Chamber winner. That’s like history-making stuff. And could you imagine how mad everyone would be? I would love it.”

Sasha Banks Never Demanded Huge Amount Of Money For WWE Return

Stratton isn’t the only one to be excited about heading into Elimination Chamber 2024. Naomi has also confirmed one berth inside the Chamber structure by picking up a win over Alba Fyre and she is ready to feel the GLOW at the upcoming PLE. Speaking in an interview with the WWE, she spoke about the opportunity and stated the following,

“My gosh, first my return at the Royal Rumble. Then I have my first singles match back on SmackDown tonight for the Elimination Chamber. I win, now I’m going to Australia to compete in Perth. My gosh, and then possibly if I win, well, I take that back. I will win and then be going to WrestleMania.”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect