Heath Slater: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Heath Slater is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time in WWE. He has worked in WWE for nearly fourteen years and he has won multiple top championships in the promotion. He has also worked in other major promotions like TNA Wrestling. Presently, he is active in the independent circuit.

Heath Slater Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Slater is 6’2” and his billed weight is 216 lbs. He was born on July 15, 1983 and currently, the former four times WWE Tag Team Champion is 40 year old. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He is mostly known among the wrestling fans for his time in WWE.

Heath Slater Early Life

Slater was born on July 15, 1983 and currently, he is 40 year old. Pineville, West Virginia is the place where Heath Slater born. His mother got separated during his early age and he lived with his mother and his step father during his childhood. Later, he was raised by his grandparents. He graduated from graduated from West Virginia University.

Who is Heath Slater

Heath Slater is a 40 year old American professional wrestler who is presently active in the independent circuit. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He is best known among the wrestling fans for his service in WWE. He has also won major championships in the wrestling world.

Heath Slater WWE Debut

Slater signed a professional contract with WWE in December 2006 and he was assigned to the developmental territory of the promotion. He first appeared in the main roster of the promotion as one of the eight participants of the inaugural NXT competition, Later, he also started appearing as team Nexus during the storyline of WWE vs. Nexus.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training and Debut

Slater joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2004. He started his training at the wrestling school of World Wrestling Alliance WWA. He had been trained by Curtis Hughes who was a former WWE star. The promotion also gave him his early break to make the in ring debut. He made his in ring debut in the same year in WWA.

Signing with WWE

During his early days, he worked on various Georgia based wrestling promotions. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world. In 2006 he got the biggest opportunity of his career as he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He had been assigned to Deep South Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE.

Success in FCW

Slater was transferred to Florida Championship Wrestling which was the new development Territory of WWE in 2007 after the promotion cut their ties with Deep South Wrestling. He was active in Florida Championship Wrestling for a total of 3 years and he had been extremely successful in then developmental territory of WWE. He won all the possible championships for him in the brand including the FCW Heavyweight Championship.

NXT Competition

In February 2010 WWE decided to replace ECW with NXT which was a talent hunt competition similar to the pattern of Tough Enough competition. It had its own separate show and the competition also took place in the main roster shows of Smackdown and RAW. Slater was one of the eight competitors of the first season of the NXT. He might not have won the competition but he received a very strong booking throughout this process.

Success during the NXT Competition

He received some strong victories over some of the top stars of the promotion including a shocking victory over the former six times WWE World Champion Chris Jericho. He suffered only one defeat throughout this process and it was at the hands of Kane. Fans were pretty much certain that the promotion had big plans for him. Soon he was about to enter a huge storyline along with the other NXT participants.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Heath Slater Heath Slater Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Heath Slater Height 6’2” Heath Slater Weight 216 lbs. Relationship Status Married Heath Slater Net Worth $500,000 Heath Slater Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Heath Slater Signature Moves Heath Slater, Flapjack, High Knee, Missile dropkick Finishing Move(s) Smash Hit Theme Song / Heath Slater Song / Heath Slater Music More Than One Man Catchphrases *

Heath Slater Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Slater is estimated to be somewhere around $500,000. Slater is presently not active in any professional wrestling promotion so he does not receive any annual salary from any promotion. At this moment, he is active on the independent circuit of wrestling.

Heath Slater Family

Slater was born on July 15, 1983 in West Virginia. There is not enough information available about his past life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings. His parents got separated at a very young age and he lived with his mother and step brother during the early days of his childhood. Later, he was raised by grandparents.

Championships and Accomplishments

Slater has mostly spent his wrestling career in WWE. He mostly won Tag Team Championships in WWE as he had been a four times WWE Tag Team Champion. The only singles title he could win in the promotion was the WWE 24/7 Championship which was not a major title. Even in a short time period, he won multiple titles from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Justin Gabriel, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time, inaugural) – with Rhyno, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament (2016) – with Rhyno, Slammy Award for Shocker of the Year (2010) The debut of The Nexus Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ASW Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) FWF Interstate Championship (1 time, current) FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joe Hennig GCW Columbus Championship (1 time) Impact World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rhino, Moment of the Year (2020) – debuting on Impact at Slammiversary, shared with the other returns and debuts that night IWR World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rhino, Insane Rumble (2023) Lariato Pro Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2010) The Nexus vs. WWE, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2010) as part of The Nexus, Ranked No. 66 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2011 Rolling Stone – Ranked No. 7 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016 SCX Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Rhino XICW Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Rhino Records Four times WWE Tag Team Champion, Inaugural Smackdown Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

When Slater was introduced to the main roster audience of WWE through the season 1 of the NXT competition, he received a very strong booking as he got some huge victories over some top stars, he even picked up a pin fall victory over former six times WWE World Champion Chris Jericho. But later, he was demoted to a lower mid card level and he could never raise himself back from this position.

Personal Information Table

Heath Slater Real Name / Full Name Heath Wallace Miller Birth Date July 15, 1983 Heath Slater Age 40 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Pineville, West Virginia Nationality American Hometown Pineville, West Virginia School/College/University West Virginia University Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Heath Slater Ethnicity White Current Residence Fort Mill, South Carolina Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Partying, Watching Movies, Playing Video Games Heath Slater Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Heath Slater Movies and TV Shows

Slater could not make a big breakthrough in the acting world. He has only earned fame as a professional wrestler. But he did appear in a movie, and he also got a major role in this movie. His first and only movie appearance was in The Marine 5: Battleground movie. It was a WWE Studios production and it also starred his fellow WWE stars The Miz, Maryse Ouellet, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and Naomi. Slater has also appeared in a number of television series, mostly as himself.

Heath Slater Wife

Slater is presently married to Stephanie Jean Slater. The couple got married in 2011 and they are living happily for the last thirteen years. The couple has two daughters together. Presently, they are living peacefully in Fort Mill, South Carolina. So his “I’ve Got Kids” storyline from 2016 was not all storyline.

Main Roster Success

WWE vs. Nexus

WWE started a huge storyline where all the participants of the NXT decided to Revolt against WWE. They formed a faction named The Nexus and it started attacking everyone in front of their eyes. This storyline was famously known as WWE vs Nexus. It still remained one of the best storylines in WWE history. Slater was a big part of it.

John Cena had been the biggest target of the Nexus throughout the storyline. Despite being considered one of the top storylines in WWE history, the ending of it was very much criticized as WWE preferred showing the heroism of John Cena over putting over Nexus. Slater played a vital role in this storyline, and after the end of it, he received various roles to play from the promotion.

Career after WWE vs. Nexus Storyline

But he could never find ultimate success in WWE after the end of the WWE vs Nexus storyline. He remained active in the promotion until 2020 but he could never raise himself back from a lower mid card position. One of his memorable early storylines after the end of the Nexus was working as a part of the 3MB faction along with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre. Later he also had a similar storyline when he became a member of the Social Outcasts faction.

I’ve Got Kids Storyline

In 2016 WWE introduced the second ever WWE brand split and they also organised a WWE Draft. After Slater did not get drafted to either brand, he got a new storyline where he struggled to find a brand for himself in WWE. This angle became extremely famous among the WWE fans and his catchphrase “I’ve Got Kids” also became a sensation among the fans. He even became the inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion along with Rhyno.

Recent Days

In 2020 he was released from WWE after serving the promotion for 14 long years. He lost his push totally by the time and he almost had nothing to do. He joined Impact Wrestling after his release from WWE and he worked in the promotion until 2023. He also returned to the independent circuit in the same year and he is still active in the Indies. He is going pretty strong on the independent circuit.

Iconic Quotes From Heath Slater

“As most of you already know, I am going to be out of the WWE spotlight for the next few weeks. Of course everyone is going to form thier(sic) own opinions on why that is but I don’t feel the need to explain myself to all the SLATER HATERS out there running thier(sic) mouths.

“There R plenty of things on my mind that I would like to say to those people but Im not going to to waste my time, my breath or my energy. Instead I’m going to focus all my efforts on being the best Superstar I can be – MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY… TO MYSELF, MY FRIENDS, FAMILY AND TRUE FANS I am truly sorry to have disappointed you. I made a simple mistake… everyone does once in a while.

“But trust me when I say I will NOT be making this one again. I PROMISE upon my return you will see a more determined, fearless, confident and improved person. Im going to be THE MAN I WANT TO BE. So let the countdown start…”

“The internet ruined everything. We know how it is, so stop bitching about it and talking crap whenever we have a script and we have to follow it. It ain’t my fault I have to follow it; it’s given to me. Wins and losses don’t matter for s***.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Heath Slater

Throughout his WWE career, Slater has mostly worked as a tag team and stable based wrestler. He won multiple Tag Team Championship titles from WWE, and the only single title he won in the promotion was the WWE 24/7 Championship. John Cena can be considered a rival of Slater since he was the biggest target of the Nexus and Slater was a big part of the Nexus.

Slater also had rivalries with the likes of the former three times WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre who had been a teammate of him previously. Together this legendary duo had some excellent matches. When he was working as a team with Rhyno, he also had a rivalry with The Wyatt Family, who defeated Rhyno and Slater who took the WWE SmackDown Tag Team championships away from them.

Heath Slater Injury

Slater signed a professional contract with TNA Wrestling in 2020 and on the same year, he participated in the Impact Bound For Glory 2020 in an Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. He suffered a knee injury during this match and this injury kept him out of action for nearly a year. He could not return to action before September 2021.

Other Details

Slater has appeared on multiple WWE video games in playable characters. His first appearance was in WWE ’12 which was released back in 2011. Since then he has appeared in every WWE game apart from WWE 2K15 until WWE 2K20. He was released in 2020 and he never appeared in any WWE video game after WWE 2K20.

Heath Slater Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not known

Heath Slater Social Media Accounts

Heath Slater is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 418K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Heath Slater Instagram.

Heath Slater Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Blitzkrieg! Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DSW 12 (30.77%) 0 (0.00%) 27 (69.23%) DWW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 72 (47.37%) 4 (2.63%) 76 (50.00%) FWF 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) GLCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Heroes & Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 25 (45.45%) 2 (3.64%) 28 (50.91%) Impact/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA Exodus Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) Talk N’ Shop 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WrestlePro 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 192 (21.52%) 10 (1.12%) 690 (77.35%) TOTAL 311 (26.76%) 18 (1.55%) 833 (71.69%)

Heath Slater Manager

Slater never got the opportunity to work with any professional managers throughout his WWE career, but he had been managed by some of his fellow wrestlers from time to time. During his early days in WWE, he played a vital role in the WWE vs Nexus storyline and he had been managed by his Nexus teammates. Later, he had been managed by Rhyno who was his tag team partner for a certain amount of time.

FAQS

Q. When did Heath Slater start wrestling?

A. Heath Slater started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Heath Slater in feet?

A. Heath Slater is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Heath Slater manager?

A. Heath Slater does not have a manager, however, he had managed by various names previously

Q. What is current Heath Slater song?

A. Heath Slater uses the song ‘More Than One Man’

Q. Who is Heath Slater mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Heath Slater father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Heath Slater girlfriend?

A. Heath Slater is currently married to Stephanie Jean

Q. Who is Heath Slater brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Heath Slater worth?

A. Heath Slater’s net worth is something around $500,000

Q. How many times Heath Slater won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Heath Slater had been a four times WWE Tag Team Champion