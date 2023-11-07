“I Can Have S*x Anywhere,” Miro On Getting Cozy With CJ Perry At Wrestlemania

There was a time in the WWE when CJ Perry and Miro used to be an item by the name of Lana and Rusev. Entering the fray as working partners in business, they went on to become real-life partners who are also working together in All Elite Wrestling for the time being. When it comes to the celebrity couple, controversy has always been the key aspect of their career.

Years ago, Rusev and Lana admitted that they had s*x in the WrestleMania tank. This was before their appearance at Wrestlemania 31 where they arrived at ringside riding a tank. CJ Perry announced that topic with an Instagram post while also plugging in their YouTube video. Now, that topic has been revisited.

AEW show brought up CJ Perry and Miro’s private life from Wrestlemania

During an interview on Hey! (EW), the topic of Miro’s private life came up when the host RJ City asked him if he had ever engaged in sexual activity in a tank. RJ City asked Miro, “You ever have s*x in a tank? In reply, Miro stated, “once.” This happened about the tank that was used at Wrestlemania 31. It was that one time that CJ Perry and Miro got cozy and let the world know about it.

RJ City then again asked, “If I had s*x in a tank, then I would always want to have s*x in a tank after that. Was it hard for you to adjust to a non-tank s*x life after that?” Miro replied, “I’m an easygoing guy, I can have s*x anywhere.” This essentially proved that Miro has all the time to get intimate with his “hot & flexible” wife if and the time and place suit an unprecedented place.

It was that Wrestlemania 31 match that brought cracks in between the on-screen relationship of Miro and CJ Perry back in the WWE. Time and time again, we have seen the latter get cozy with other male WWE stars to grow distance from the formerly known Rusev in a kayfabe way.

At present, that similar kind of angle continues to unfold on AEW TV. CJ Perry has now arrived in the AEW locker room, a move that was under anticipation for years. Despite his wife becoming All Elite, Miro doesn’t want her to be his manager. That being said, the former Lana continues to look for her next client who might also give birth to a big talent agency.