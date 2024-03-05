“I Get Hate On It, They Are Just Mad,” Mandy Rose On OnlyFans Career After WWE Exit

Mandy Rose worked hard to find success in the world of professional wrestling while being with the WWE. She was essentially dubbed as one of the most hard-working celebrities in the world of sports entertainment during her NXT 2.0 tenure. After becoming perhaps the greatest attraction of that era of NXT, she was released from the WWE contract in 2022 and that was due to spreading NSFW content on third-party platforms.

The departure from the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world, Mandy Rose went on to experience more successful ventures on these platforms namely FanTime and OnlyFans. While enjoying an incredible reign as the NXT Women’s Champion will remain the highlight of her pro-wrestling career, she’s focused on expanding the services she offers behind paywalls.

“WWE Was Gonna Get Mad At Me,” Chelsea Green Revisits Her Title Run

It’s not that all the fans on social media see this kind of content spreading business with good eyes. Mandy Rose decided to address those people during the recent edition of her Power and Play podcast. She clearly stated that some people are only jealous of her success since they know that they are incapable of replicating her success,

“Most of the time the people that are hating on it like the people I get hate on it, they are just mad because they can’t do it and at the end of the day, I don’t really care because people will make comments.”

McKenzie Mitchell Revisits Good Times She Had On WWE NXT Before Release

Mandy Rose put up real hard work behind OnlyFans

It was further noted by Mandy Rose that building her OnlyFans platform also took a lot of hard work and it was not an overnight success for her. So people were advised not to keep any kind of misconception about her earning easy money,

“I worked so hard my entire life to be able to be successful on a platform like this. You know, I didn’t just wake up one day and was just like, I’m going to take an easy way, the easy route cause people say nowadays it’s so easy for women to make money and all right?”

Although Mandy Rose was released as a hot commodity in wrestling, she never appeared for any other wrestling promotion, down the road and some of the fans do expect to see her back in the WWE, at some point. Despite all the speculations around her, there’s no effort from WWE’s side to bring her back into the game.