Zelina Vega holds the honor of remaining the first-ever Queen’s Crown winner in WWE history and she had the pledge to defend that accolade as the second-ever Queen of the Ring tournament is underway. But in an unfortunate instance, she didn’t get to participate in the tourney due to the injury bug.

Before last night’s house show, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Zelina Vega was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler at WWE’s house show in Macon, Georgia,

“Zelina Vega will not be medically cleared to compete tonight and therefore will be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring, it would have been nice to see her try to regain that crown but (the) injury bug strikes again, which opens the door to opportunity for one Maxxine Dupri, who will receive the biggest opportunity of her young career as she will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler.”

Maxxine Dupri replaced the LWO member and came up short against Baszler allowing the latter to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega took to her Twitter account and reacted to the sudden withdrawal from the tourney by expressing her disappointment in not getting to defend her prestigious crown.

Heartbroken.. being the first ever, that crown was mi alma y corazón! That being said, I’m super grateful to have a history making moment in the @WWE history books. The 8yr old me is still super proud.@QoSBaszler this ain’t over. You can be Queen of Spades, keep them playing… https://t.co/Wxwe27R946 — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 12, 2024

Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament in 2021

Before the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament, the prior edition took place in 2021 culminating in the finale matches that took place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to become King of the Ring, while Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop (Piper Niven) to become the first-ever Queen’s Crown winner.

We’ll see if the injury still allows Zelina Vega to appear on WWE Raw May 13 episode who has recently been drafted to Monday Night Raw. Meanwhile, in her absence, the lineups for King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinals are set and those are – Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso, Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga; Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark, Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair.