McKenzie Mitchell Revisits Good Times She Had On WWE NXT Before Release

Over the past several years, McKenzie Mitchell had become an integral part of WWE’s Tuesday night broadcasts. WWE NXT brand always has its separate backstage personnel to handle things and give some breaking news. Previously Cathy Kelley used to be the face of this broadcast division but once she was released in early 2020, that void was filled by the blonde-head.

Being loyal to the WWE and the NXT brand, McKenzie Mitchell got to fill up that position and stay in that role for a long time. But she’s no longer with the WWE. While WWE never released an official statement regarding her, she herself took to social media to inform that she was released by the company in a move that shocked the WWE fans given how much she used to be a popular face.

McKenzie Mitchell recalls working with HHH and HBK on WWE NXT

WWE head honcho on the WWE NXT brand, Shawn Michaels was caught off-guard with the sudden release of McKenzie Mitchell, and the latter expectedly has only praise to offer for Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the released talent showed tremendous respect to the former DX members,

“I think they’re such amazing humans. So, for Shawn to say that in the presser they had going on was just — that was another thought it was just, wow, this is really cool.”

It was further emphasized that the ‘never say never’ phrase doesn’t apply to her since McKenzie Mitchell never got to say goodbye to the beloved NXT officials including Triple H. It was a little bit intimidating in the initial days to talk to the current Chief Content Officer in the WWE but then she got to connect a bit more after doing a Facebook Live session, together,

“Of course, people are intimidated a little bit and I had Vic pretend as if he was Triple H in the living room to go over my questions and what I was going to ask him. I got to know him a little bit better and develop that relationship which is really cool and I’m thankful for.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

McKenzie Mitchell further reflected a side of Triple H by saying that Triple H has a presence about himself whenever he enters a room, regardless of him being an executive of the WWE. Even at a phase when the 14-time world champion has a lot on his plate, he finds time to speak with the talents on NXT.

