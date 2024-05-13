Two WWE Raw Superstars have now advanced to the next round of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament that will continue through the latest upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. The qualifiers unprecedentedly went down during the latest editions of untelevised WWE live events, allowing two more names from the WWE male and female rosters to advance.

As seen in the WWE house show that went down from Macon, Georgia, Kofi Kingston and Shayna Baszler advanced to the quarterfinals of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament, respectively. Kingston will now face Gunther on Raw in the quarterfinal while Baszler will now face former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY on that same episode.

In the live event, Kingston defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a match that was supposed to take place on last week’s Raw. Shayna Baszler also advanced on Sunday’s house show by defeating Maxxine Durpi. Both these matches from King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were scheduled for Raw but sudden injury precautions forced these two to be postponed.

Zelina Vega was originally scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament against Shayna Baszler but she was pulled in the day of the house show due to an injury. As a result, Dupri was announced to be her substitute.

Quarterfinal lineups WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

For the time being, the quarterfinal lineups from WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 lineups are – Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso, Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark, Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair.

It should be noted that Stratton and Knight are two SmackDown stars who advanced in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament in the house show matches that took place Saturday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The final matches of the King of the Ring alongside Queen of the Ring tournament are scheduled from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah.