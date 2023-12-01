“I Love Toni Storm, She’s An Absolute Angel,” Saraya On Her Ex Outcasts Cohort In AEW

The colorful pro wrestling career of Saraya continued as she arrived in the AEW in the summer of 2022 and returned to in-ring action. After staying out of action in the WWE for over four years, her career rejuvenation began which might help somebody to bring the second installment of her biopic, ‘Fighting With My Family.’

Coming from a wrestling family in the United Kingdom Saraya always had the love and fighting spirit reserved to make a comeback which eventually happened in AEW. It happened in the 2022 Grand Slam Dynamite episode last September and since then she’s been a regular feature on AEW television. After a heel turn, the fun increased three times bigger with two more female wrestlers by her side.

After the heel turn on Britt Baker, Saraya got former WWE alumni Toni Storm and Ruby Soho as cohorts to form The Outcasts in AEW who dominated the AEW Women’s division. Initially, AEW creative head Tony Khan wanted to pair up Toni with the former WWE trailblazer just to keep the latter protected from the latter’s earlier neck concussion but they eventually started sharing genuine bonds to become the best of friends.

Saraya details her bond with The Outcasts members

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Saraya discussed her heel turn which was demanded by her from the get going. After the pairing with Toni clicked, she couldn’t be happier to expand the group,

“I love Toni Storm, oh my gosh, she’s an absolute angel, her and Ruby are my babies, I love them so much. So at first it was like a protective thing. Then me and Toni took it and we were just like, ‘we love this so much’.”

Ruby Soho fka Ruby Riott from the WWE joined The Outcasts, further enhancing the group’s dominance. Saraya detailed in the conversation about the bond of the trio which made them natural friends even outside of wrestling,

“We’re literally friends outside of wrestling. You know, some of my best friends, that are just so wonderful. They have no ego about them, and [they’re] selfless people. There’s no leader amongst all three of us too, we all have things that we contribute to the group, which is really wonderful.”

Saraya always loved to be a villain to have fun with her TV character and Outcasts offered her the perfect opportunity. There are some devotee fans of hers who might not love the former Paige in such a negative role on TV but she herself admittedly has the most fun in teaming up with Storm and Soho.