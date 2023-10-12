SportzWiki Logo
Saraya Celebrates Coming Out Of Retirement With AEW’s Adam Copeland And Bryan Danielson

Arindam Pal

Oct 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM

Saraya Celebrates Coming Out Of Retirement With AEW’s Adam Copeland And Bryan Danielson

A few years ago, Saraya was informed by the doctors and the WWE that she was medically unfit to wrestle ever again. Not only she’s made a triumphant comeback to the ring from that position, last year but she also went on to become a champion after arriving at All Elite Wrestling. Now, she also shares the same locker room with two veteran names who inspired her to make the comeback by keeping faith in herself.

Saraya dropped a post on her X handle where she revealed how cool this past Dynamite edition was for her despite dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship. She also shared how she was present under the same roof with Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson. This was a rare occasion as all three wrestlers were told that they couldn’t ever wrestle in the ring.

“You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like “holy sh*t. None of us thought we would wrestle again” and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment,” Saraya wrote on her social media.

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode

After Adam Copeland debuted on All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Saraya was ecstatic to capture a new photo with him. The former Edge wasted little time in replying to Saraya and dropped that special photo of the duo and Bryan Danielson. The caption of the shot was also suitable which suggested that one should always fight for their dreams,

“Lookit us! Moral of the story, fight for it.”

AEW Dynamite: New International Champion Crowned On October 10 Episode

Saraya isn’t injured following the October 10 Dynamite episode

Saraya lost the AEW Women’s World Title to Hikaru Shida at AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday. This was a shocking moment for the fans and some of them also worried that the title change happened as the former WWE Diva was injured. Now, we have an update on the situation which suggests that there’s nothing wrong.

Sean Sapp provided a bit of a note on this situation on Fightful’s paywall, and it was noted that the one-time AEW Women’s Champion is just doing fine. The title change happened because Tony Khan simply booked the match that way,

“Saraya is not injured, for the numerous inquiries about that.”

