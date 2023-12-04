“I Still Want To Be Propping Up,” AEW’s Adam Copeland Opens Up On Retirement

At the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Edge became an All Elite by his real name of Adam Copeland. After his debut in All Elite Wrestling, a whole lot of options have opened up for his career as he will regularly be featured on TV. His debut gave tons of interest to the company which also drew the largest numbers on social media. It also appears that AEW has found a replacement for their former top player CM Punk who’s not any longer with the brand.

But one just can’t wipe out the fact that the former Edge is approaching his 50s and it’s not possible for him to drag his career for a long time. It was evident in the WWE that he was ready to hang up the boots if not AEW would have come into play. While that aspect continues to remain in his mind, it’s also safe to say that he’s not taking any imminent decision.

Adam Copeland wants to explore untold stories in AEW before retiring

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Drop, Adam Copeland spoke about his professional wrestling career and his current run in the company owned by Tony Khan. He made it clear that he will continue to serve as an active wrestler depending on his body and the ability to deliver in the ring as much as possible.

“We started going down the list and seeing all those potential matchups and the stories we could tell, it got very exciting. I’m also a realist in regard to, there’s only so long that can last,” Adam Copeland noted about his impending retirement.

“I don’t want to be pulling anything down, I still want to be propping up; I don’t know how long that means, but I do know it gets tougher every year. I feel great and as long as I feel great and feel like I can maintain a certain level, that’s how long I’ll be around.”

Adam Copeland made his televised debut at the old-school World Wrestling Federation in June 1998 and he stayed with the promotion until being forced to retire in April 2011 due to a bone disease or neck concussion called ‘cervical spinal stenosis’. This was the same injury that forced wrestlers like Bryan Danielson or Saraya to call it a quit in their days with the WWE.

Down the road, Adam Copeland was cleared of the disease almost a decade later and made his triumphant return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Since that return, he worked as a part-time WWE Superstar until his contract expired this summer. Following that, the 2012 WWE Hall of Famer jumped ship to AEW to experience a new genre in wrestling.