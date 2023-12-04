AEW’s CJ Perry Admittedly Missed “So Much Drama” In Women’s Locker Room

CJ Perry has found her way back to professional wrestling in the summer of 2023 and she’s since tried to make a splash on AEW TV. It’s certain that All Elite Wrestling is keen on utilizing her as a non-wrestling talent which keeps the door open for her to receive as many clients as possible where she could create her own legacy as a manager.

Her husband Miro isn’t exactly loving what CJ Perry is doing on AEW TV and that brings chaos to the scene. Apparently, this is something that the bombshell star has been missing in life since getting released by the WWE in early 2021.

AEW All Out 2023 marked CJ Perry’s return to professional wrestling after two years, and she has now revealed that backstage drama was missed by her on a regular basis. During her hiatus from the business, she missed the mess that a pro-wrestling scene tends to offer all the time.

“I missed the women’s locker room, there’s so much drama,” CJ Perry told In The Kliq podcast. “Not necessarily in AEW, but just in general in pro wrestling. We love it and we hate it and it was kind of like I missed it, I missed the drama. I can only take so much of the Kardashians. I need my wrestling drama, locker room drama.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

CJ Perry wants to see more backstage AEW dramas on TV

Just like WWE’s Total Divas, AEW fans have been able to see glimpses of AEW through reality shows such as Rhodes On Top and AEW All Access. On that note, CJ Perry has admitted that she wants to see more such content from both AEW and WWE where the companies would showcase the real-time dramas that often unfold behind the camera.

“I wish I could explain my enthusiasm but I do a lot of cartwheels out of excitement. It was a good break to take two years off. But, immediately when I walked into the arena, my heart was racing. I was like, this is home, I am so excited I’ve missed it.”

As Lana, CJ Perry was an integral part of WWE’s Total Divas show where she delivered tons of chaotic moments with her colleagues. Even her marriage with Rusev was documented for the show in Russia. Her intention is clear on featuring on such shows which might allow the AEW to create more such backstage content.