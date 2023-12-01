“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Coached by veteran Greg Gagne, Tiffany Stratton headed to WWE NXT after a long wait but once she landed on the scene, big things were in store for her in quick time. On the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground in late May, the youngster reached the biggest milestone of her young career in just the 26th televised match of her career.

Tiffany Stratton already won NXT Women’s Title

Tiffany Stratton had a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. After a back-and-forth co-main-event matchup, she eventually emerged to be the winner via a clean pinfall win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler and became the new queenpin of the NXT Women’s Division.

Going by her characteristics, it’s evident that she represents the long-bygone Divas era of the WWE. In fact, Tiffany Stratton admittedly used to admire those old-school aspects of the female WWE Superstars rather than being a fan of women’s wrestling.

Tiffany Stratton Reveals Top Superstar Innovated Barbie Doll Spot From WWE No Mercy 2023

Tiffany Stratton wants WWE to bring back Total Divas

This drags in WWE Total Divas reality TV series into the context that has been off the air for several years at this point, but there was a point when this show did bring tons of mainstream eyes into female wrestling matches let alone into WWE products. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider Tiffany Stratton seemed ecstatic if the show gets revived in the future,

“Absolutely! I would have loved to be on Total Divas. That show was the first thing I watched before getting signed by WWE. I watched every single episode probably about four times. I didn’t even watch wrestling yet, but I watched Total Divas. I would love to be on that show if they brought it back. There isn’t as much drama now, but I loved that show.”

As it seems, WWE’s resident buff Barbie doll was dedicated to every single episode of Total Divas which was also the sole reason why she was interested in starting a career in professional wrestling in the first place. Now that she’s a champion who garners tons of eyes upon herself, WWE could someday consider Tiffany Stratton as one of the leading characters for a Total Divas reboot.

Tagged:

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

Related Article
“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Dec 1, 2023, 6:47 PM

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction On November 28 Episode
WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction On November 28 Episode

Dec 1, 2023, 1:55 PM

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: 4th Set Of Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared
WWE NXT Deadline 2023: 4th Set Of Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared

Nov 29, 2023, 11:54 AM

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Officially Announced By WWE In February
NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Officially Announced By WWE In February

Nov 28, 2023, 11:16 AM

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode
WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode

Nov 22, 2023, 11:53 AM

WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode
WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode

Nov 22, 2023, 11:47 AM

