“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Coached by veteran Greg Gagne, Tiffany Stratton headed to WWE NXT after a long wait but once she landed on the scene, big things were in store for her in quick time. On the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground in late May, the youngster reached the biggest milestone of her young career in just the 26th televised match of her career.

Tiffany Stratton already won NXT Women’s Title

Tiffany Stratton had a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. After a back-and-forth co-main-event matchup, she eventually emerged to be the winner via a clean pinfall win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler and became the new queenpin of the NXT Women’s Division.

Going by her characteristics, it’s evident that she represents the long-bygone Divas era of the WWE. In fact, Tiffany Stratton admittedly used to admire those old-school aspects of the female WWE Superstars rather than being a fan of women’s wrestling.

Tiffany Stratton wants WWE to bring back Total Divas

This drags in WWE Total Divas reality TV series into the context that has been off the air for several years at this point, but there was a point when this show did bring tons of mainstream eyes into female wrestling matches let alone into WWE products. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider Tiffany Stratton seemed ecstatic if the show gets revived in the future,

“Absolutely! I would have loved to be on Total Divas. That show was the first thing I watched before getting signed by WWE. I watched every single episode probably about four times. I didn’t even watch wrestling yet, but I watched Total Divas. I would love to be on that show if they brought it back. There isn’t as much drama now, but I loved that show.”

As it seems, WWE’s resident buff Barbie doll was dedicated to every single episode of Total Divas which was also the sole reason why she was interested in starting a career in professional wrestling in the first place. Now that she’s a champion who garners tons of eyes upon herself, WWE could someday consider Tiffany Stratton as one of the leading characters for a Total Divas reboot.