"I'm Hot, Successful. You're Sitting On Your Swamp A** At Home," Saraya Blasts AEW Fan On X

Arindam Pal

Sep 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM

Arindam Pal

Sep 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM

“I’m Hot, Successful. You’re Sitting On Your Swamp A** At Home,” Saraya Blasts AEW Fan On X

Saraya is all set to compete in a top match on AEW TV, next week against another top wrestler Toni Storm. However, not all the fans have positive feedback toward the match. Such was the case after Storm earned a women’s title match opportunity at the upcoming Grand Slam Dynamite episode in a match that wasn’t critically applauded.

During the September 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a four-way match to become the number-one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Hence, Storm confirmed his spot on the AEW Grand Slam 2023 match card against the champion Saraya.

WWE Smackdown: Edge Reportedly Removed From Internal Roster Ahead Of 2023 AEW Debut

After the match, a viewer of AEW Dynamite, Twitter user @kotarokicks, expressed disappointment in the quality of the match and labeled it to be “terrible.” It was remarked that lack of quality and precision from the competitors were noticed,

“I’m sorry… that women’s four way was terrible. All four of them looked so sloppy. Shit happens but damn, I was hoping for more both in time and in quality.”

“I Just Flourish Better As A Heel,” Saraya Makes Bold Claim About Her AEW Character

Saraya defended herself and the entire AEW Women’s locker room

Saraya, the current holder of the AEW Women’s World Championship, noticed that tweet, and she was quick to respond to the fan’s criticism. In a series of tweets, she addressed the comments made by the X user and blasted him for the comments,

“Going through your Twitter. So you just talk shit on women in general. Makes sense though. You’re hideous. Always the ugly ones.”

Saraya further proceeded with another tweet where she described herself as “hot” and “successful” while @kotarokicks was noted to be just a spectator who doesn’t have the right to judge the performances delivered by AEW wrestlers, day in and day out,

“I’m hot, successful and your champ. You’re sitting on your swamp ass at home watching ME, grunting about how bad you think the other successful women are. I’d rather be me baby than a greasy little loser who probably smells like earring backs. Take care bb [love emoji].”

Saraya debuted on AEW Dynamite in last September’s Grand Slam episode, ending a six-year hiatus from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. WWE never renewed the contract of the former Divas Champion once it expired last summer after which Tony Khan gave her the opportunity to be back in action and also become a champion at this year’s All In PPV in London, England.

