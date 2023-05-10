As some of the WWE fans continue craving for seeing Lana on their TV screen, the company keeps on ignoring bringing back the popular superstar to the scene. She was released two years ago and despite maintaining good vibes with the WWE, no urgency was noticed on the company’s part to get back the attention-seeker on their roster.

For those who don’t know, Lana isn’t at all detached from the WWE Universe but rather in touch with her besties in the promotion. Fans are yet to get over the festivities around WWE Backlash 2023 from this past weekend which was an immense success in Puerto Rico. The island’s crowd gave a wild reception to the WWE Superstars to make the event a one-of-a-kind experience.

Lana was in attendance at Backlash 2023 with her colleague. One of her bikini-clad pictures with LA Knight went viral on the internet. Since Miro fka Ruesev in WWE was nowhere to be found with her on this vacation as well as her previous vacation on Coachella, one fan had a valid question in mind and he put it up using social media.

Bobby Lashley and Lana’s angle was dragged Rusev on Twitter

Lana previously put a photo in a black bra with the caption professing her love toward Puerto Rico. In the comment box, a Twitter user, jokersSan69 asked that she and Miro must have parted ways. The former WWE Superstar did see that tweet and had a sarcastic reply by saying that he should have known that The Ravishing Russian was still with Bobby Lashley.

Didn’t you know she is with Bobby Lashley still https://t.co/nlUNwjGO32 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 9, 2023

It should be reminded that no matter what the fans speculate, Miro/Rusev is happily married to Lana for over seven years and they remain a beloved couple in the pro-wrestling industry. In this instance, Miro blasted this fan by referencing his love triangle storyline also featuring Bobby Lashley from 2020.

Lana and Bobby Lashley were seen openly making out on live TV after which many thought that the former’s marriage with Rusev was in sheer jeopardy. Ultimately, it was the trustworthy performance of the character which forced the fans to believe it otherwise since in real life, there were no such cracks for the married couple. Unfortunately for Rusev, he was released by the WWE soon after this storyline.