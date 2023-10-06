“It’s Also Fair To Say That I Wasn’t Shocked,” Emma Responds To Her 2023 WWE Release

Emma is one of those very few wrestlers who has now experienced multiple WWE releases throughout her career. Many assumed that her return under the Triple H regime would finally give her the opportunity in the mainstay scene of the WWE after a long wait. But nothing changed for her in the company and the returning title match against Ronda Rousey remained the best that she could have expected.

With lackluster bookings on WWE TV, Emma could have barely seen on Smackdown in early 2023. After WWE and UFC got merged under the TKO banner, many expected some of the talents to get released in order to let the new owner go through a cost-cutting process. Eventually, some of the names from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT were announced and the Australian native appeared to be one of those names.

Reason Bombshell WWE Diva Was Released From Contract In 2023

Following the open admission of WWE’s departure on social media, Emma took to social media to express gratitude to fans for their support since her release. She mentioned that getting a call from the WWE management regarding her release didn’t fully come as a shock. She was excited to be back but things never fell into place for her,

“While I wasn’t expecting a call, it’s also fair to say that I wasn’t shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my ass of and do all the things I didn’t get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn’t my time. And that’s ok!”

Ex WWE NXT Bombshell Admittedly Earned More Money Since Her Release

Emma met her would-be husband in the WWE

Looking at the bright things in the WWE, Emma also expressed her thankfulness for meeting her soon-to-be-husband, Riddick Moss FKA Madcap Moss in the WWE. She also emphasized the upcoming adventures those she has in store for the future. While the Australian would get more chances to spend time with her family, she would also get opportunities to explore the world,

“I met my soon to be husband in WWE. I’m so grateful for that and the beautiful life we have been building. I get to spend more time with family and friends and can really focus on the important things in my life. You bet I’m going to be traveling as much as possible. I can’t wait to see more of the world.”

Back in 2012, Emma started her WWE career in the same batch of NXT as the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion Paige. Just like the latter, she was also introduced to the main roster in 2014 only to have a dud run. An unfortunate shoplifting incident forced WWE to temporarily release her that year. She came back twice after that but had no luck in elevating herself in the company.