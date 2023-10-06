Reason Bombshell WWE Diva Was Released From Contract In 2023

One of the most organic babyface figures in the WWE, Aliyah was touted to achieve big things during her main roster run that started in late 2021. With the audience backing her up constantly, she started getting pushed on Smackdown in early 2022. WWE let her win a match against Natalya in 3:17 minutes to create a record for the fastest victory.

Aliyah worked hard in NXT for over five years before finally making her way to the WWE main roster and things finally paid off. With Raquel Rodriguez by her side, she ended up becoming one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions which to date remains the greatest achievement for her. A year later, she is no longer with the company.

Ex WWE NXT Bombshell Admittedly Earned More Money Since Her Release

In the wake of the recent TKO Group merger of WWE and UFC, a bunch of talents have been released from the in late September. Experienced talents like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin were let go alongside NXT stars like Dabbo-Kato and Yulisa Leon. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah was one of the notable who were also released from her contract.

Aliyah wasn’t injured before her 2023 WWE release

In an update to her release, a report from Fightful Select stated that Aliyah wasn’t factored into WWE’s creative plans for over a year. The source also noted how they were consistently told that the former Smackdown talent was not dealing with an injury but wasn’t being considered for a TV role for a long time which eventually led to her release.

Billed from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aliyah began her wrestling career on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in March 2015. In a lesser-known fact, she spent the next six years on the NXT brand as an underutilized wrestler before joining the Robert Stone Brand in the summer of 2020. That was the time that she started featuring on NXT TV for a brief occasion.

A year later, Aliyah would get the call-up to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Although she joined the Smackdown brand, it was on Raw that she and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during the August 29, 2022 episode. They were the first champions since Sasha Banks and Naomi left the WWE to vacate those belts.