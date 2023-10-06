Ex WWE NXT Bombshell Admittedly Earned More Money Since Her Release

One of the brightest and attention-seeking talents from the NXT roster Persia Pirotta was released from WWE, a long time ago. She was one of the very few Australian talents to be signed by the company and due to her charisma and story-telling abilities, many thought her to stick around for a long time. But WWE releaser in the name of budget cuts which might have been a blessing for her.

Since the WWE release, Persia Pirotta is now going by the name of Steph De Lander, and on her own, she’s been able to create quite a stir on the indie circuit. Her NXT release was not something that couldn’t be foreseen and she was seemingly prepared for the future. Going beyond WWE’s boundaries actually helped her to get involved in more projects to get more dollars.

Persia Pirotta going by her original name Steph De Lander upon WWE release

Recently, Persia Pirotta took to Twitter and revealed that she has made more money in the past 12 months since leaving the WWE than what she earned during her tenure as a WWE Superstar. She sounded very happy with accomplishment while commenting the following,

“I made more money in the last 12 months on my own, than I did during the year I was with WWE.”

Persia Pirotta was involved in a romantic angle during her WWE release

Persia Pirotta was involved in a romantic storyline with current NXT Superstar and fellow Australian Duke Hudson when she was released by WWE, along with nine other NXT 2.0 talents back in 2022. Since the adultery angle between these two on-screen love birds became popular at that point, NXT viewers couldn’t believe how WWE decided to put a stop to the angle by releasing one of them.

Since then, Persia Pirotta has been working on improving her skills on the independent wrestling circuit. Under the name of Steph De Lander, she has been competing in tapings for Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling. Currently, she has collaboration with Matt Cardona and as a mixed tag team, they have been competing in numerous promotions.

During a recent interview with Pario Magazine, the former Persia Pirotta expressed her excitement to work with Cordona fka Zack Ryder in WWE,

“During the tour, he came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies & being his ‘heater.’ In my head, I thought ‘Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real.'” (quotes courtesy E Wrestling News)