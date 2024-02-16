Jamie Hayter’s AEW In-Ring Return In Jeopardy As Injury Hiatus Continues

Jamie Hayter scratched and clawed her way to the top of the AEW Women’s division by winning the women’s championship. Despite the short timespan that she has spent on TV, some consider her a pro-wrestling veteran due to her skillsets showcased in All Elite Wrestling. It was not an easy way for the youngster, especially with the bumpy road due to injury.

Back at Double or Nothing, Jamie Hayter was scheduled to compete in a huge match, but an injury scare broke out ahead of the pay-per-view and she got sidelines. The reliable star went out of the equation for a long time and if reports are any indications then she’s not coming back anytime soon which should keep the void wide open in the AEW Women’s Division.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if Jamie Hayter could be returning to AEW TV in a short time span. Meltzer mentioned that he has not been given a date regarding this return. It was further added that he hasn’t heard anything new about her in-ring return status in the past couple of months,

“I hope so. I have not been given a date on Jamie Hayter though. I just heard early this year, and we’re early in the year, so there you go. But I’ve heard nothing new, I would say, in a couple of months really.”

Jamie Hayter suffered a broken nose at the Battle of the Belts

As first reported by Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose during the AEW Women’s Title match at Battle of the Belts against Thunder Road. But she was able to continue with that injury and then eventually finish the bout at the quarterly special,

“I’m told Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose at Battle of the Belts but finished the match.”

The injury occurred after Rosa’s knee landed on Hayter’s face following a brain-buster drop in the ring. There’s nothing in detail was mentioned about the severity of the injury. So, we don’t know yet for how long, the former AEW Women’s Champion will be out of action from AEW Television.