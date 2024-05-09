When it comes to the head-to-head record of the GT vs CSK clash, both the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand at an equal position with a 3-3 winning margin. In the last encounter of the two teams, Chennai hammered the Titans by 63 runs.

When it comes to the bowling in the powerplay of this year’s IPL, both Gujarat and Chennai haven’t done a good job. The Titans have an economy of 9.73 in the first six overs, while the Super Kings’ economy rate of 9.02 is the third-best of the ten teams going into the GT vs CSK clash.

The defending champions have conceded 24 sixes in this period, while the Titans bowlers have given away 31 over boundaries. What the hosts have done well, coming into this game was the number of wickets they have picked. Their 20 wickets in the powerplay is the third most in this competition, while 15 by the Super Kings stand at the second-worst position before the GT vs CSK face-off.

Gujarat’s main issue is their powerplay batting, where they have smashed at a strike rate of 118.43 in this period in 11 innings, while Chennai’s strike rate of 140.15 in the first six overs is the seventh-best among these teams in this IPL 2024, before the GT vs CSK affair. Even though both haven’t won many wickets in this period, they lacked some power at the start.

With that, the number of sixes both of them have hit too are quite at the foot. CSK have just 14 half-a-dozen shots in the powerplay, while Titans are the worst of this IPL with 12 over boundaries. Going into the vital GT vs CSK encounter, both these teams need to make massive improvements in their powerplay bowling and batting too.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 06 Gujarat Titans Won 03 Chennai Super Kings Won 03 No Result 00 First Played April 17, 2022 Last Played March 26, 2024

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk.), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier.

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, MS Dhoni (wk.), Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Sub: Simarjeet Singh

GT vs CSK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan could play a vital role in the fixture. The left-handed number three batter for the Titans has 155 runs in three innings against CSK, including 96 in the final of the IPL 2023. Even in this season too, he looks to be in good touch with 424 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 131.67 with four half-centuries.

Best Bowler Prediction Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan could prove to be the best bowler in this GT vs CSK fixture. In 16 innings, the leg-spinner has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of 7.79 against the Super Kings. It’s important to see how he performs in the game after his shoulder injury. But he always steps up in do-or-die situations.

GT vs CSK Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form, the Super Kings are slightly ahead, but you can’t rule out the Titans, especially playing at their home. With a defeat, GT will be eliminated officially from the IPL 2024.