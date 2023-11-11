WWE Raw: John Cena Declares Married Life “Worth Keeping” Private

Days are long gone in the WWE when celebrity Superstar John Cena’s private life used to be the top aspect of reality TV shows. Back then, he was in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and the duo eventually became the most celebrated pro-wrestling couple in the world. However, they went separate ways, down the road.

After that, John Cena was back to his original motto of keeping his private life hidden from public eyes. For those who don’t know, the top WWE Superstar has been married for almost three years now but he doesn’t make very often public appearances with his life partner. The reason is that he had always wanted it that way except for her relationship with the elder Bella.

“Some things are worth keeping to yourself,” John Cena said while appearing on The Today Show upon getting asked why he has decided to keep his relationship quiet in recent times. The question was specifically pointed out at him after putting up all the drama from real life on Total Divas and Total Bellas TV shows on the E Network.

John Cena got married twice to Shay Shariatzadeh

Moving on from his relationship with Nikki Bella, John Cena got married to Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, which was a private ceremony out of the public eye. This was fully opposite to when he proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in front of the entire world and jam packed crowd of 75000 people. But since that relationship failed, the 16-time World Champion might have agreed to take a different approach to his current marriage.

Proceeding in the interview, John Cena further revealed the favorite thing about his wife is, “That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is. She’s the one that can actually see me.” With that last comment, he brought up his iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase used in the WWE. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It should also be noted that John Cena and his wife have actually got married twice. During their first courtroom marriage, the family and friends were unable to attend the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, and hence they re-uttered the wedding vows in a separate ceremony, a couple of years later.