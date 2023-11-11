John Cena Undergoes Medical Procedure After WWE Crown Jewel 2023

If the recent reports have been any indications then John Cena’s latest WWE stint has come to an end after Crown Jewel 2023. There have been strong speculations regarding his retirement from in-ring competition which doesn’t have much reality to it, as it appears. But for the time being, he will stay away from the wrestling scene after undergoing a medical procedure.

Last night, John Cena gave the following update on his health and wrote the following,

“Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!”

There’s no update regarding the exact procedure of his arm or what issue he was dealing with but the veteran did have a long history of hand injuries from the past. Back in 2023 Summerslam, he worked the main event match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a swollen elbow. That surgery was documented since John Cena was part of the Total Divas reality TV series.

John Cena is heading back to Hollywood after Crown Jewel

As previous reports claimed, John Cena returned to the WWE for regular appearances over a few months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. After 118 days, it looks like the strikes are coming to an end which should essentially end his run in the company. Last night, the actor’s guild released a statement announcing an agreement with Hollywood’s film studios. The statements go as follows,

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118-day strike. The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, November 10, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting.”

PWInsider also previously informed that John Cena was given permission from the guild to make a return to the WWE in early September as the strike was going on in full force. Now that the strike is over, he is obliged to head back to Hollywood. He got involved in a storyline with The Bloodline that culminated in a singles contest against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel to mark the end of his ongoing stint.