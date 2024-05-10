After her return to the WWE in 2022, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed into the Wrestlemania main event, again. But this time onward fans couldn’t connect to her as well as her in-ring skills. On social media, she was considered to be someone who used to put up despicable in-ring acts but it was mostly the lackluster storylines that turned out to be blunder for her.

Ronda Rousey is aware of these things which eventually turned her overall experience in the WWE, sour. During a Never Before Told live signing event to promote her new memoir “Our Fight,” she was questioned about the existence of real-life conflicts with MMA fighters and if issues ever got personal.

Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Situation To Be Settled In Coming Weeks

Ronda Rousey responded in her own way and made it clear that while MMA was never an issue, she can’t say the same about WWE, especially two individuals,

“In MMA, I originally just started them for publicity, but those other *itches did not get the memo, and so they became personal. And in WWE, it’s all fake – I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. They can go f*ck themselves.”

Ronda Rousey Left WWE After She Couldn’t Associate With Mediocrity

Ronda Rousey also expressed true feelings about Vince McMahon

The belief is that these comments from Ronda Rousey came in light of The Wall Street Journal’s reports about a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. The lawsuit included allegations of s*x trafficking against McMahon which further removed him from the pro-wrestling world.

Previously, Ronda Rousey didn’t hold back ill feelings toward Vinnie Mac in the interviews. Plus, she also decided to phase out Laurinitis and Prichard from any good capacity. Back in January, she commented on Vince McMahon’s resignation from WWE but suggested that with Prichard’s significant role within the organization, the former boss could have still kept his presence intact.

Back in the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey forced pro wrestling fans to think that she was leaving the sport for good after her tenure with the WWE was over. She then proved that WWE wasn’t the only company that she was interested in by appearing in a couple of matches with her MMA bestie Marina Shafir on Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor.