King and Queen of the Ring qualifiers have begun from this week’s Raw onward and it will continue on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. The headliner of the show will be a Wrestlemania 35 rematch where Randy Orton will clash against AJ Styles. The two marquee names from the blue brand are all set to deliver a top-notch qualifier.

Another big match on WWE Smackdown was supposed to be Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring qualifier but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has since announced that the former WWE Champion is dealing with an injury from a recent training session and he was thus pulled from the tournament.

Lashley’s replacement and Tama Tonga’s new opponent has now been confirmed to be Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, who is a part of Lashley’s The Pride faction. The extent of Lashley’s injury and how long he will be missing TV time due to this have not been informed.

A set of first-round Queen of the Ring tournament matches have also been announced for WWE Smackdown with the lineups standing Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar and Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin are the remaining part of the WWE Smackdown KOTR tournament bracket but it’s not been announced when these two matches will go down.

WWE Smackdown May 10 episode match card

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals will take place at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event on Saturday, May 25 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The qualifiers for the prestigious tournament will move along through the May 10 episode of WWE SmackDown where the confirmed match card stands as follows,

– King of the Ring tournament first round: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

– King of the Ring tournament first round: Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins

– Queen of the Ring tournament first round: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

– Queen of the Ring tournament first round: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

– Queen of the Ring tournament first round: Naomi vs. Nia Jax