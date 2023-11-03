John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

John Cena is going to Saudi Arabia after a long gap of five years for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event. Since WWE’s partnership with the country’s sports authority began in 2018, he skipped most of the shows due to controversies that came with it. But the franchise figure of the WWE has decided to be a part of the upcoming Wrestlemania-esque show from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE scheduled John Cena to compete in a match against Solo Sikoa that was originally rumored for Royal Rumble. On that night, the Greatest of all time will also try to break a losing streak. If not then it’s also safe to say that his current WWE stint might come to an end. But before going away, he’s done his job as one of the top drawers on TV.

WrestleTix recently reported that this past Friday’s SmackDown was the 8th straight sold-out SmackDown to have over 10,000 fans in attendance. A big reason behind the blue brand’s success is John Cena’s regular attendance on the show since early September but WWE will soon lose the leverage.

John Cena Considers This WWE Superstar As Shawn Michaels Of His Generation

John Cena sold out WWE Smackdown for the past eight weeks

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, SmackDown has done well in tickets in the last couple of years, but The Cenation Leader definitely helped in the great ticket-selling over the past few weeks,

“I’ll tell you what, that’s freaking John Cena. I mean, it’s like, since he came back there, over 10,000 every single week on Friday night. I mean, they were always drawn well anyway. But when he came back, he is a mover man. He’s a difference maker.”

Update On John Cena’s Retirement From WWE After Multiple Teases

John Cena sold merchandise more than anybody in WWE

Before the appearance at the Saudi Arabia PLE, John Cena played the special host at the September Payback event. Then at October’s Fastlane, he teamed up with LA Knight to pick up a win over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to continue with his beef with The Bloodline.

It was also revealed how John Cena has also been the number-one merchandise seller in WWE for most of the last two months. He returned to WWE on the September 1st episode of SmackDown for a two-month run due to the ongoing Hollywood strike and it’s safe to say that Crown Jewel 2023 will end this run. For the time being, this PLE remains his last advertised appearance in WWE.

Tagged:

John Cena

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Saudi Arabia

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run
More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

Nov 13, 2023, 11:16 AM

WWE Raw: John Cena Declares Married Life “Worth Keeping” Private
WWE Raw: John Cena Declares Married Life “Worth Keeping” Private

Nov 11, 2023, 5:31 PM

John Cena Undergoes Medical Procedure After WWE Crown Jewel 2023
John Cena Undergoes Medical Procedure After WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Nov 11, 2023, 11:17 AM

Will John Cena Be Available For WWE Survivor Series 2023 WarGames PLE
Will John Cena Be Available For WWE Survivor Series 2023 WarGames PLE

Nov 9, 2023, 6:32 PM

John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023
John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023

Nov 9, 2023, 6:21 PM

Next John Cena’s Search By WWE Officials Gives Impossible Outcome
Next John Cena’s Search By WWE Officials Gives Impossible Outcome

Nov 6, 2023, 6:01 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic