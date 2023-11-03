John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

John Cena is going to Saudi Arabia after a long gap of five years for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event. Since WWE’s partnership with the country’s sports authority began in 2018, he skipped most of the shows due to controversies that came with it. But the franchise figure of the WWE has decided to be a part of the upcoming Wrestlemania-esque show from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE scheduled John Cena to compete in a match against Solo Sikoa that was originally rumored for Royal Rumble. On that night, the Greatest of all time will also try to break a losing streak. If not then it’s also safe to say that his current WWE stint might come to an end. But before going away, he’s done his job as one of the top drawers on TV.

WrestleTix recently reported that this past Friday’s SmackDown was the 8th straight sold-out SmackDown to have over 10,000 fans in attendance. A big reason behind the blue brand’s success is John Cena’s regular attendance on the show since early September but WWE will soon lose the leverage.

John Cena sold out WWE Smackdown for the past eight weeks

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, SmackDown has done well in tickets in the last couple of years, but The Cenation Leader definitely helped in the great ticket-selling over the past few weeks,

“I’ll tell you what, that’s freaking John Cena. I mean, it’s like, since he came back there, over 10,000 every single week on Friday night. I mean, they were always drawn well anyway. But when he came back, he is a mover man. He’s a difference maker.”

John Cena sold merchandise more than anybody in WWE

Before the appearance at the Saudi Arabia PLE, John Cena played the special host at the September Payback event. Then at October’s Fastlane, he teamed up with LA Knight to pick up a win over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to continue with his beef with The Bloodline.

It was also revealed how John Cena has also been the number-one merchandise seller in WWE for most of the last two months. He returned to WWE on the September 1st episode of SmackDown for a two-month run due to the ongoing Hollywood strike and it’s safe to say that Crown Jewel 2023 will end this run. For the time being, this PLE remains his last advertised appearance in WWE.