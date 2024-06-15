Bio

John Morrison is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time in WWE. He has also worked in major professional wrestling promotions like All Elite Wrestling AEW, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world.

John Morrison Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Morrison is 6’0” and his billed weight is 215 lbs. He was born on October 3, 1979 and currently the former three times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 44 years old. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He has also worked on the independent circuit.

John Morrison: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

John Morrison Early Life

Morrison was born on October 3, 1979 and currently, he is 44 year old. Los Angeles, California is the place where John Morrison born. Morrison attended Palos Verdes Peninsula High School and graduated from the University of California, Davis in 2002. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and soon after his graduation, he participated in the WWE Tough Enough competition.

Who is John Morrison

John Morrison is a 44 year old American professional wrestler who is presently active in top wrestling promotions like AEW, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He has also worked in WWE and he was one of the mid cards of the promotion. He won multiple top championships from all over the wrestling world. He is also active on the independent circuit at this moment.

John Morrison WWE Debut

Morrison participated in the season 3 of WWE Tough Enough competition and he earned a WWE contract after winning the competition along with Matt Cappotelli. He made his first main roster appearance during an episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat where he teamed up with Matt Cappotelli and had a match with Mark Jindrak and Garrison Cade in a losing effort.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tough Enough

Morrison tried to make his early breakthrough in wrestling through the season 2 Tough Enough competition of WWE. But he could not make it. He returned for Tough Enough competition season 3 and finally he could make the much awaited breakthrough, when the tournament along with Matt Cappotelli. He was given a WWE contract as promised for the winners of the tournament.

Developmental Territories

He was still new in the wrestling world so he had to be sent to the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE. He had been pretty impressive on Ohio Valley Wrestling and he also made a number of main roster appearances before making his official main roster debut. He teamed up with his co winner of the Tough Enough competition Matt Cappotelli to make his first appearance in the main roster of the promotion.

Early Main Roster Run

His first main roster match was in an episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat where his team went on to take on the team of Mark Jindrak and Garrison Cade. Needless to say, Morrison and Cappotelli lost the match. He made his official main roster debut in 2004, under the ring name Johnny Blaze. At first, he played the character of the assistant of the RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff.

MNM

Soon, he changed his ring name to Johnny Nitro. He stopped playing the character of the assistant of Eric Bischoff too as WWE had bigger plans for him. Soon he was sent to SmackDown and here, he teamed up with Joey Mercury and Melina to form the faction MNM. Mercury and Nitro had been one of the top tag teams of their time, having won multiple Tag Team Championship titles.

Tag Team Success

Nitro and Mercury one a total of three Tag Team championships on the Smackdown and they were one of the top tag teams of the blue brand of WWE during their time. They were also part of some amazing Tag Team matches of the time. They kept on working as a team until 2007 and after that Mercury was released from WWE. By the time MNM was also over and Morrison went on to seek a proper singles career for the first time in his WWE career.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name John Morrison John Morrison Nick Names The Shaman of Sexy Profession(s) Professional Wrestler John Morrison Height 6’0” John Morrison Weight 215 lbs. Relationship Status Married John Morrison Net Worth $2.5 Million John Morrison Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * John Morrison Signature Moves Asai Moonsault, Belly to back wheelbarrow facebuster, Corkscrew Plancha, Spinning wheel Kick Finishing Move(s) The Moonlight Drive, Standing Shooting Star Press, Starship Pain, Running Knee Smash Theme Song / John Morrison Song / John Morrison Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases Ain’t No Make Believe

John Morrison Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former three times WWE Intercontinental Champion is estimated to be somewhere around $2.5 million. He is active on various wrestling promotions at this moment, and reports suggest that he earns something around $550,000 as his annual salary from AEW.

John Morrison Family

Morrison was born on October 3, 1979 in Los Angeles, California. Morrison prefers to keep his personal life private and there is no information available about his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler. He participated in WWE Tough Enough Season 3 and earned a WWE contract after winning the competition.

Championships and Accomplishments

Morrison has won multiple top championships from all over the wrestling world. He had been a one time ECW Champion, a three times Intercontinental Champion, and a six times Tag Team Champion in WWE. He has also won multiple prestigious championships outside of WWE; both of major promotions and from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) ECW World Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (3 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Joey Mercury (3) and The Miz (1), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Miz , WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Miz, ECW World Championship Tournament (2007), Tough Enough III (2003) with Matt Cappotelli, Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) 5 Star Wrestling Championship (1 time), One Night Tournament (2017) ACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) The Baltimore Sun – Tag Team of the Year (2008) – with The Miz BCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CWF United States Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) EPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) FWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Impact World Championship (1 time) AAA Mega Championship (1 time), AAA Latin American Championship (1 time), AAA World Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), Lucha Libre World Cup (2016 Men’s Division) – with Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Brian Cage Lucha Underground Championship (1 time), Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship (1 time), Lucha Underground Trios Championship (1 time) – with Jack Evans and P. J. Black, Second Triple Crown Champion MLW National Openweight Championship (1 time) Mondo Lucha Championship (1 time), Mondo Lucha Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Matt Cross NGW World Championship (1 time), NGW World Title Tournament (2013) OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joey Matthews PCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pandemonium TV Championship (1 time, current) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2009), Tag Team of the Year (2005) – with Joey Mercury, Ranked No. 24 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017 QPW Souq Waqif Championship (1 time), QPW Souq Waqif Title Tournament (2015) Rogue Championship (1 time), Rogue Championship Tournament (2019) WSW Heavyweight Championship (2 times) WWFX Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (2008) – with The Miz Records One time ECW Champion, Three times WWE Intercontinental Champion, Six times WWE Tag Team Champion, One time Impact World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

On his final appearance in an episode of WWE RAW before his release, he was betrayed by his long time Tag Team partner The Miz. This was the first time the fans were about to see the much awaited rivalry between Morrison and Miz. But it never happened since Morrison was released from WWE soon after this incident. Unfortunately we could never get to see the conclusion of this storyline.

Personal Information Table

John Morrison Real Name / Full Name John Randall Hennigan Birth Date October 3, 1979 John Morrison Age 44 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Los Angeles, California Nationality American Hometown Los Angeles, California School/College/University Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, University of California, Davis Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity John Morrison Ethnicity White Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming John Morrison Tattoo *

John Morrison Movies and TV Shows

Morrison always wanted to become an actor apart from having a career in professional wrestling. He has appeared on loads of movies and television series. He has also appeared in multiple web series. WWE Tough Enough season 3 was the first TV Series he appeared in. One of his latest appearance was in famous American TV Series The Guardians of Justice. He made a guest appearance in an episode in 2022.

John Morrison Wife

Morrison is presently married to his fellow professional wrestler Taya Valkyrie who is presently one of the top stars of the independent circuit of wrestling. She also had a short in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE under the ring name Taya Valkyrie. They got married in 2018 and they are living happily together since. Previously, Morrison was in a relationship with Melina Perez. But they got separated in 2015.

Further Success

Beginning of Singles Career

In 2007, Morrison started working as a single wrestler after the release of Mercury. He also got the ring name John Morrison for the first time and got rid of his previous Johnny Nitro ring name. He started working on the ECW brand which resurrected under WWE during the time. He was drafted to ECW during the WWE draft of 2007. He kept on working as a heel that made him famous previously, even though this character was a little different from his previous Johnny Nitro character.

ECW Champion, Teaming up with The Miz

Soon after making his ECW debut, he defeated CM Punk to win the ECW Championship. Morrison had to deal with a lot of backlash after winning the title since most of the fans wanted to see ECW originals winning this prestigious title. But ultimately, turned out to be a worthy champion. After his ECW days were over, he teamed up with The Miz on SmackDown to form one of the best tag teams in WWE history. Together they won multiple Tag Team championships over time.

Career Outside WWE

In 2011 he left WWE and he later revealed that he was not satisfied with the creative directions. He went to the independent circuit for the first time after leaving WWE and he also worked on other top promotions like Luca Libre AAA Worldwide and Lucha Underground. He spent a total of seven years outside of WWE and he had been extremely successful. He won multiple top championships during that time.

Return to WWE

In 2019, he made his much awaited return to WWE. This time he had been treated as a lower mid card. He teamed up with The Miz once again, but this time he was more of a sidekick of the former two times WWE World Champion. They won the WWE Tag Team titles one time during their latest work as a team in WWE. Miz betrayed him on Morrison’s last appearance on RAW, but the story could not be completed.

Recent Days

In November 2021 he was released from WWE. WWE was desperate to adjust their budget during the covid 19 pandemic and they released a lot of names during the time. In 2022 he returned to the independent circuit and he has also active in AEW, ROH, and AAA since then. He is also active on the independent circuit at this moment.

Iconic Quotes From John Morrison

“I can’t count how many times I’ve heard a wrestling fan say they don’t have enough time to watch ‘Raw.’ Maybe it’s less about not having the time to watch a three-hour show, but it’s more about the time and the patience. You can usually sum up your three-hour ‘Monday Night Raw’ in a five-minute conversation.”

“When I get into ‘Lucha Underground,’ now it feels like I’m part of a collaboration. And I’m talking about storylines; I’m talking about how we can put matches together, where we’re going to go, what’s going to happen to ‘Lucha Underground’ as a promotion; what’s going to happen with my character; and I was back in suddenly.”

“Johnny Nitro was an homage to Eric Bischoff, who, I was his apprentice at the time. I liked that name. Basically, Vince McMahon thought that ‘Nitro’ reminded him of WCW, and when I became the ECW Champion, like, he had a couple times mentioned to me, ‘If you’re going to be a real star, you need a real name.’”

“The Miz is someone who people are usually like, ‘I can’t believe how well he’s doing. I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that.’ But to me, he’s someone who really always defined what it takes to becomes a successful public persona and in-ring entertainer, and to me, that’s being authentic.”

“I took Kira to a nice dinner at a place called Moonshadows in Malibu, which is by the ocean, and I organized it so a school of young dolphins swam by our table. I took her for a long walk on the beach after dinner, and I told her all the things I love about her. Then I asked her to marry me.”

“I was thinking, with the TV exposure I had with WWE – and it’s kind of hard to explain to people sometimes how many countless hours you are on television when you’ve been on the road with WWE – I was thinking that was going to open doors, get me auditions, and get me into a lot of high profile roles.”

“Johnny Blaze was my character at OVW. I had all these fancy fire catchphrases: ‘Call the fire department,’ ‘Get your fire extinguishers out, ladies.’ ‘By the time you hear the thunder, it’s going to be too late because the lightning will have already struck.’ That was all my thing.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of John Morrison

Morrison had an excellent wrestling career and he is still active in the wrestling world at the age of 43. He has worked with various top names in wrestling. In WWE most of his rivals came in the form of a tag team. When he was working as a member of MNM, Paul London and Brian Kendrick were one of their biggest rival teams. Together these two legendary tag teams had some amazing Tag Team matches.

He is pretty successful as a singles wrestler as well. In WWE, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times and the ECW Championship one time. CM Punk was one of his top rivals during his early singles career. When he was competing for the Intercontinental Championship, Shelton Benjamin had been one of his biggest rivals. When he worked as a team with The Miz, together they had an amazing rivalry with Carlito and Primo who were famously known as the Colons.

John Morrison Injury

Morrison’s first WWE run ended in 2011 as he requested his release from the promotion. It is reported that Morrison was satisfied with the creative directions. It was one of the reasons for his departure, but during his appearance Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast in 2015, he revealed that he decided to leave due to a neck injury, residual pain,

Other Details

Morrison has appeared in around 10 video games as playable characters. All of them are wrestling video games. His video game debut was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2007 in which he appeared that Johnny Nitro. From WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2007 to WWE ’12, he appeared in each and every WWE video game. His latest and final appearance was in WWE 2K22.

John Morrison Salary $550,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

John Morrison Social Media Accounts

Morrison is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 786K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. John Morrison Twitter, John Morrison Instagram.

John Morrison Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 2CW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 Star 8 (88.89%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (11.11%) AAA 16 (50.00%) 6 (18.75%) 10 (31.25%) AAA/MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAW 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) AEW 5 (31.25%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (68.75%) Alpha-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Aro Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Bar Wrestling 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) BCW/Impact 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Blackcraft 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) Blackcraft/DWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BTW (Cali)/Impact 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DEFY 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Dragon Gate USA 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) DWW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Expo Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) GCW 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) GFW 9 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (25.00%) Glory Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) House Of Hardcore/Impact 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 22 (55.00%) 1 (2.50%) 17 (42.50%) Impact/HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/PPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/Rockstar Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/SMASH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/TNT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Jericho Cruise 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) Jericho Cruise/ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Lucha Underground 31 (57.41%) 2 (3.70%) 21 (38.89%) MLW 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) N/A 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NEW 7 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (22.22%) NHW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 27 (45.76%) 1 (1.69%) 31 (52.54%) PCW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PCW ULTRA 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) PROGRESS 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) PWG 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWS 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Republic Of Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) RevPro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Rey Mysterio Presents 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) ROH 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) RPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) VPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WCPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCade 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WrestleCircus 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) WrestleCircus/Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestling Revolver 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WSW 7 (63.64%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (36.36%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWE 282 (46.69%) 17 (2.81%) 305 (50.50%) WWFX 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 499 (50.15%) 27 (2.71%) 469 (47.14%)

John Morrison Manager

Morrison had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. During his early WWE career, when he worked as a member of MNM and played the Johnny Nitro character, he and his tag team partner Joey Mercury were managed by Melina. Later, when he worked as a team with The Miz he had been managed by The A Lister during his singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did John Morrison start wrestling?

A. John Morrison started working in 2002

Q. How tall is John Morrison in feet?

A. John Morrison is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is John Morrison manager?

A. John Morrison had been managed by various names like Melina Perez and The Miz

Q. What is current John Morrison song?

A. John Morrison uses the song ‘Ain’t No Make Believe’ in WWE

Q. Who is John Morrison mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is John Morrison father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently John Morrison girlfriend?

A. John Morrison is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Taya Valkyrie

Q. Who is John Morrison brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is John Morrison worth?

A. John Morrison’s net worth is something around $2.5m

Q. How many times John Morrison won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. John Morrison had been a three times WWE Intercontinental Champion