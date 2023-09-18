Bio

Glenn Jacobs who is better known as Kane is an American Professional wrestler and a politician. He had a three decade long professional wrestling career and he had been extremely successful and popular. He has also been successful politician and he had been elected as the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane Height, Weight, Age & More:

Kane is billed at 7′ in WWE and he weighs 323 lbs. However, his real height is 6’9″ which he accepted himself in an interview. He used heels to look taller than his actual height. Currently the former World Champion is 56 year old.

Kane: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Kane Early Life

Most people are unaware of the fact that Jacobs was born in America. He was actually born in Spain, in the town of Torrejón de Ardoz to a United States military family that was situated in Spain during the time of his birth. Jacobs grew up near St. Louis, Missouri. He studied at Northeast Missouri State University where he played basketball and football.

Kane is an American Professional wrestler who worked in various professional Western promotions but mostly earned his fame from WWE. He had also been a former three times World Champion of the promotion. He is also an American politician who had been elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane WWE Debut

Jacobs made his WWE debut back in 1995, but not as Kane. He played the role of an evil dentist named Isaac Yankem. Jerry Lawler brought him as a part of his feud with Bret Hart. The gimmick did not work very well. He was repackaged as a fake diesel 1996 and it was also a critical failure. In 1997, he made his debut as Kane.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Jacobs started his professional wrestling career back in 1992 and he had to struggle a little in his early days of professional wrestling career. He worked in various wrestling promotions, even in WCW. But he mostly featured as a jobber. In 1995 he was given a run in WWE where he played the role of a Evil dentist named Isaac Yankem.

WWE Debut – Isaac Yankem/Fake Diesel

The gimmick did not receive very well and after his initial feud with The Hitman Bret Hart, he became a jobber. In 1996, he was repackaged as Fake Diesel. This character was brought in after Kevin Nash left WWE for WCW. They also brought a fake Razor Ramon character who teamed up with Jacobs to form a parody of the Outsiders faction of WCW.

The Debut of Kane

McMahon had bigger plans for him. In 1997, He repackaged Jacobs as Kane. In October, WWE organized In Your House: Badd Blood event and in the main event of the match, Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker fought each other inside the first ever Hell in a Cell match. Before this match, Paul Bearer kept on teasing Undertaker by saying that his brother Kane was coming.

The storyline continued for months, and at Badd Blood, during the first ever Hell in a Cell match, Kane appeared for the first time. He broke the steel door of the cell, entered the ring and beat down The Undertaker. The debut of Kane is still considered the best ever debut in the history of WWE. The impact of this debut lived on for a very long time.

Feud with the Undertaker – WWE Champion

He had a brief feud with the Undertaker and at WrestleMania XIV, he faced his first defeat in WWE by the hands of the Undertaker. But this defeat did not kill his big push he was still being a post as a main event star. At King of the Ring 1998, he challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE World Championship in a First Blood match, he shocked the entire world when he defeated Austin to win the WWE World Championship.

But his Championship reign did not last long as on the very next night of Monday Night RAW, he dropped the WWE World title to Steve Austin. He continued to battle for the WWE title and he featured in many World Championship matches in the upcoming months. He could not win the World Championship in the near future but he was portrayed as a legit threat.

Throughout the Attitude Era, Kane had been portrayed as a top star. He might not have won anymore World championships but he did win other titles like the Intercontinental championship and multiple Tag Team Championships. He remained one of the most famous WWE stars and one of the biggest names of the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Kane
Nick Names The Big Red Machine, The Big Red Monster, The Devil's Favorite Demon
Profession(s) Professional Wrestler
Kane Height 7'
Kane Weight 323 lbs.
Relationship Status Married
Kane Net Worth $9 Million
Wrestling Debut 1992
Kane Signature Moves Upper Cut, Flying Lariat, Sidewalk Slam, Big Boot, Powerslam
Finishing Move(s) Chokeslam, Tomb Stone Pile Driver
Theme Song / Kane Song / Kane Music Burned, Slow Chemical

Kane Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, the net worth of Kane is somewhere around $9 million. He might not be one of the richest WWE stars but definitely one of the most respected WWE stars. The site also suggests that Kane earns something around $1.3 million even though he is not active in the promotion anymore.

Kane Family

Kane is the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and he currently resides in the mentioned county with his family. Kane House – Reports from Sportskeeda suggest that his Knoxville house is situated in a 78 acre land and it is worth $800,000. His house is about 6,924 square feet.

Kane Championships and Accomplishments

Kane as won multiple big championships in WWE including multiple World titles, and he had been a record 12 times Tag Team champion in WWE. Apart from that, he has won other big titles too. He had been a Grand Slam champion of WWE. Indeed, he was one of the biggest stars of the promotion during his time.

Personal life & Lifestyle

Glen Jacobs married Crystal Maurisa in 1995 and lives with her currently in Knoxville in his $800,000 mansion. The couple does not have any biological children of their own but Jacobs is the father Crystal’s two daughters whom he had before her marriage with Jacobs.

Personal Information Table

Finn Balor Real Name / Full Name Glenn Thomas Jacobs
Birth Date April 26, 1967
Kane Age 56
Relationship Status Married
Kane Zodiac Sign Taurus
Birthplace Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain
Nationality Irish
Hometown St. Louis, Missouri
School/College/University Northeast Missouri State University
Educational Qualification degree in English literature
Current Residence Knoxville, Tennessee

Kane Movies and TV Shows

Jacobs has appeared in multiple movies throughout his career. His first appearance was in 2006 movie See No Evil in which he appeared on the lead role. The movie was a massive success. A sequel of the movie titled See No Evil 2 was also got released but this movie was a flop. He also appeared in multiple movies and television series.

Kane Wife

Jacobs married Crystal Maurisa in 1995 and together they are living a happy life in Knoxville. Crystal Maurisa had two children from her marriage and Jacobs is now recognized as the father of Crystal’s daughters. However, Jacobs did not have any biological child of his own.

Post Attitude Era – Unmask

Kane had a decent mid card run in 2002 and early 2003. She had great Tag Team success with the likes of Hurricane and Rob Van Dam. But in 2003, he got unmasked and for the first time in his six year career, he had to work without the mask. It looks like that finally he would receive a consistent main event push. But he remained on the mid card.

ECW Champion

He worked in various storylines during the time and until early 2008, he did not get to win any singles Championship. At Wrestlemania 24 he won the ECW Championship and that was his first singles title win in six long years. Finally he was being elevated to the main event scene, something that his fans were looking for quite a long time.

World Heavyweight Champion

In 2010, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match in the first ever Money in the Bank pay per view event. He cashed his title in on the same event on Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship. This was his first main stream World title win in a long time. However, the ECW title is also recognized as a World title.

His main event run did not continue for long and after he dropped the title at TLC event of the same year, he never returned to the main event picture again. But he has always been treated as a legitimate threat. He did multiple big feuds and storylines in the upcoming days but never returned to the main event picture on a regular basis again.

Return of the Mask

In early 2012, he returned with the mask to feud with John Cena. The fans were really excited after finally their wish was granted. But unfortunately, WWE did not have any big plans for Jacobs with the mask either. When he received a huge victory over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 28, it looked like he would finally accept a main event push, but, unfortunately, it never happened.

Team Hell No

In 2012 he teamed up with Daniel Bryan and this team was famously known as the Team Hell No. This was one of the most famous tag teams of the time and it is considered one of the best teams in the history of WWE. Together they were extremely successful and famous. They then won the WWE Tag Team Championships.

But the team ended when WWE decided to give Daniel Bryan a singles push. Kane joined the Authority storyline as a member of the Authority. This was the time when we got to witness the role of Corporate Kane. It was widely criticized but there were some fans who loved it. It was the first time fans got to witness Kane in such a character.

Final Days

Jacob’s WWE career continued for a number of years and he kept on promoting talents in his remaining career; something that he was best known for. Finally he joined the world of quality and right now he is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. In 2021 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Iconic Quotes From Kane

“I grew up in rural Missouri about two hours north of St. Louis, and if the wind was blowing right on a Saturday night, I could catch All Star Wrestling out of Kansas City, which was run by Bob Geigel, and some of the stars there were Bulldog Bob Brower and Ray Candy.”

“I think it’s incumbent upon elected officials to make sure that, if we’re going to demand more tax money from people, that we use it in a productive manner and not just say, ‘This is what we’re going to use it for,’ and then they find out that it was used for something else and sometimes something very frivolous.”

“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I’m one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed. I’m also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I’m one people that is consulted about that.”

“Honestly, I think we in the WWE are very underrated as performers. What we do would be very difficult for even an experienced actor. To go out and sometimes have 15 minutes of verbiage, sometimes have to ad-lib and then, of course, have other variables such as the interaction with the audience, it can be challenging.”

“We’ve all heard the phrase ‘equal pay for equal work.’ Many of those who habitually repeat this mantra may not realize that it is simply a variation of the discredited labor theory of value (LTV), which is generally associated with Marxian economics.”

“Control freak politicians never rest, and a few of the more dedicated ones are working relentlessly to slap chains on the world’s most unfettered market. The Marketplace Fairness Act will end up forcing consumers to pay higher prices for the goods they desire.”

“By mandating equal pay, the government erases the competitive advantage of those people who are willing to take less pay. In addition, employers are less willing to hire employees who they believe could subject them to increased liability.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kane

Throughout the years, Kane had a lot of big feuds and rivals. But the biggest Rival of his career has to be none other than his half brother The Undertaker. This rivalry started when he made his debut as Kane and with time to time it continued until 2010. We Undertaker vs. Kane will always be remembered as one of the best rivalries in WWE history.

Another big rival he had during his prime was Stone Cold Steve Austin. We must not forget that he defeated Austin to win his first WWE championship. Kane vs. Austin has always been really exciting to watch. Among his other rivals, Triple H and Edge were also pretty fun to watch.

Kane Injury

One of the biggest reasons behind gaining the trust of Vince McMahon was not being an injury prone wrestler. He did not suffer many injuries in his career. There were some injury angles in some of his storylines, like the one against Gene Snitskey, they were mostly brought in cover up some other reasons, like when he had to take time off for shooting a movie.

Other Details

In spite of playing the character of a dangerous monster like human being, it is confirmed by many of his fellow wrestlers and personnel that Jacobs is one of the most genuine and soft hearted people in the history of professional wrestling. Daniel Bryan also said this during his retirement speech, even the Undertaker shared praise for him during his Hall of Fame speech.

Kane Salary $1.3m

Social Media Accounts

Glen Jacobs is not active in any of the social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram. However, there are some accounts in Twitter and Instagram which share many of his personal photos. Even though it is not confirmed if it is his real accounts. You can check these accounts by clicking on these links, Kane Twitter, Kane Instagram.

Kane Win Loss Record

Kane Manager

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer is famous as the manager of Kane. Bearer is also famous as the manager of the Undertaker. Bearer used to manage Kane since the very first day of he joined WWE. Later the Big Red Machine worked solo but in time to time his Tag Team partners used to accompany him during his matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Kane start wrestling?

A. Kane started working in 1992

Q. How tall is Kane in feet?

A. Kane is 7’ tall in feet

Q. Who is Kane manager?

A. Kane does not have a manager right now since he is not a regular anymore, however, Paul Bearer was famous for being his manager

Q. What is current Kane song?

A. Jacobs uses the song ‘Burned’

Q. Who is Kane mother?

A. Not publicly known

Q. Who is Kane father?

A. Jacobs’s kayfabe father was Paul Bearer, but his real father’s name is not known

Q. Who is currently Kane girlfriend?

A. Jacobs is currently married to Crystal Maurisa in 1995

Q. Who is Kane brother?

A. Even though Undertaker is portrayed as his half brother in WWE but it is not known if he has any siblings in real.

Q. How much is Kane worth?

A. Jacobs’s net worth is something around $9m

Q. When did Kane make his main roster debut?

A. Jacobs made his WWE in 1997

Q. What characters Glen Jacobs played in WWE before portraying the character of Kane?

A. Jacobs played two different characters in WWE before playing the role of Kane, that are Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

Q. How many World titles Kane won in WWE?

A. Jacobs won three titles in WWE

Q. In which event Kane made his WWE debut?

A. Jacobs made his WWE debut during Badd Blood: In your House in October, 1997