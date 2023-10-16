WWE’s Kayla Braxton Impressed With “New And Improved Version” Of Herself

After working for almost eight years in the WWE, Kayla Braxton has established herself to be one of the most beloved personalities in the company. She is the same bubbly character in real life just as we used to see her on live TV, every week. Being active on social media, she’s also never afraid of speaking her mind which often gets her into trouble.

In the latest, Kayla Braxton was up to introducing the latest version of herself through her Instagram and X handles. By putting up lots of hard work, she was flaunting her weight loss results. It appeared that she was on a journey of her own to get rid of that extra weight that she’d gained over time. Plus, staying in the sun and using some Botox helped her to get into the perfect shape that she loved a lot.

“Lost a little weight, spent more time in the sun, drinking more water and discovered the magical wonders of Botox 😝 … yes it’s still me. I’ve been working on myself and I’m quite fond of the new and improved me. I’d say I hope you are too but I didn’t do this for you,” Kayla Braxton wrote.

“I Plan On Winning The 2024 Royal Rumble,” Claims Bombshell WWE Diva

Lost a little weight, spent more time in the sun, drinking more water and discovered the magical wonders of Botox 😝 … yes it’s still me. I’ve been working on myself and I’m quite fond of the new and improved me. I’d say I hope you are too but I didn’t do this for you. 🫶🏽😘 pic.twitter.com/FCg8zRV32n — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 14, 2023

Your new wallpaper 💥 pic.twitter.com/94tiXMtmZT — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 14, 2023

A Kayla Braxton appreciation post, cause she’s an incredibly funny, hardworking and entertaining part of wwe pic.twitter.com/jDriEKXMAY — Jimmyc81 (@jimmywrestlingc) October 15, 2023

Anyone wanna cast me in a horror movie? I’d make a great Final Girl. 😏 (but I’ll also run topless and covered in blood through the woods while being chased by a serial killer. I’m a simple gal 🔪 🩸 😂) pic.twitter.com/lRfji7maI7 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 12, 2023

Kayla Braxton is the face of the WWE broadcast team

Since Renee Young left the WWE, Kayla Braxton has been the voice of the company in terms of hosting shows and interviews over the past several years. Since her debut in the company in 2016, she gradually excelled in her role and became a familiar name in WWE programming. Her charming personality on the PLE pre-show panel or the tidbits with Paul Heyman makes her one of the most popular figures on social media or mainstay WWE programming.

Aliyah Proves Injury Reports To Be Fake Following 2023 WWE Exit

No wonder WWE chose Kayla Braxton to be their face to host The Bump on YouTube since the innovation of the program in 2019. It was in August of this year that she decided to step out of that show which raised concern among the fans over her status with the company but it appeared that she just wanted to take a break from her hectic travelogues every week.

To date, Kayla Braxton remains a contributor for WWE’s The Bump regularly after handing over hosting charges to Megan Morant. Also, she regularly appears on the Smackdown brand for backstage interviewing purposes.