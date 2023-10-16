SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

Aliyah Proves Injury Reports To Be Fake Following 2023 WWE Exit

Arindam Pal

Oct 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM

Aliyah Proves Injury Reports To Be Fake Following 2023 WWE Exit

Aliyah became a popular star in the WWE female locker room after entering the main roster fray in 2023. For those who don’t know, she’s been with the company for over half a decade where she worked hard backstage in NXT to earn a spot for herself on TV. The struggle was surreal for her as she never had the traditional training in wrestling.

Eventually, that hard work paid off as she became one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions in the summer of 2022 and even scored the record-setting fastest pinfall win as a singles star in WWE history by overshadowing Trish Stratus’ early record. Sadly, all these accomplishments weren’t enough for her to remain an active WWE Superstar as she was released from her WWE contract.

“I Am Eating Tons Of Fresh Fruits And Veggies,” WWE Diva Reveals Diet Chart

Aliyah seems to be in good shape after the WWE release

After getting sidelined from WWE TV in the latter part of 2022, Aliyah was rumored to be dealing with an injury. Even the release was said to have come in the light of that injury. It appears that Aliyah is doing much better if she was dealing with one in the first place.

The former WWE Superstar having an origin from Saudi Arabia recently dropped a video on her Instagram story, where she was seen squatting an adult man. That man was very impressed with those moves while she was also enjoying doing those squats. Fans were also impressed with the popular star who also rocked a skimpy bikini in the process to have garnered tons of attention in the process.

In the wake of the recent TKO Group merger of WWE and UFC, a bunch of talents have been released from the in late September. Experienced talents like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin were let go alongside NXT stars like Dabbo-Kato and Yulisa Leon. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah was one of those notable names who was let go from her WWE deal, as well.

Prior to the WWE release, Aliyah was out of action for a very long time. Her final match in the WWE came when she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Damage CTRL in last year’s September. Some fans wondered if she wasn’t medically cleared, but that’s apparently not correct.

NEWS

