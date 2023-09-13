SportzWiki Logo
Ex WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Announces Birth Of Twin Babies With Her Husband

Arindam Pal

Sep 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM

Ex WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Announces Birth Of Twin Babies With Her Husband

The long and humble wish of becoming a mother has finally turned out to be true for Kelly Kelly, last night. It wasn’t a smooth journey for the former WWE Diva on the road to motherhood with obstacles every now and then. But in a slow but steady way, she fulfilled the journey and tasted a doubled happiness.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kelly Kelly announced that she and Joe B Coba have welcomed their twin babies. Going by her comments, the newly become parents are extremely proud of the moment,

“Our twins have arrived!! I can’t wait to share all the pics and videos so soon! We’ve been in our baby bubble taking in every minute of our babies, words can’t describe how I feel now that I am a mom to the Most perfect angel babies, just wait till you see their faces [emojis]”

WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

It was before Wrestlemania 39 that Kelly Kelly revealed that she was pregnant with a series of photos on social media. Then she also attended WWE’s Wrestlemania 39 in LA, on April 1 and 2. The ex WWE Superstar, real-name Barbara “Barbie” Blank then revealed that she was eventually going to embrace twin babies.

For those who don’t know, Kelly Kelly had previous struggles with fertility. In August 2021, she admittedly suffered a miscarriage during the first trimester of her initial pregnancy. It occurred just months after she got married to Joe B Coba. Now, due to in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique, the two have finally become parents to not one, but two babies.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period

Kelly Kelly will have a documentary about her pregnancy journey

As Kelly Kelly previously informed Entertainment Tonight, fans will get to see her journey to motherhood in a documentary, entitled “Egg Whispers,”

“I worked with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, the ‘Egg Whisperer,’ who is my godsend of an IVF doctor and we did an embryo transfer which was how I was able to be pregnant today. Without her, I don’t know if it would have ever been possible, so I’m just so grateful for what IVF has given me, my husband, Joe, to have the family that he’s always dreamed of, and what it’s able to do for other women and families.”

Due to pregnancy reasons, Kelly Kelly has been staying away from different projects for the time being and that might just continue for a bit more. She previously expressed her desire to return to the WWE for one last stint but that’s not likely happening at this stage of her life.

