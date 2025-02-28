The absence of Roman Reigns from WWE programming is being felt as the Wrestlemania 41 season has started to pick up its pace. While there’s no positive update on him attending Elimination Chamber in Toronto, reports do affirm his involvement after WWE embarks on a tour around the United Kingdom following tomorrow’s premium live event.

On the official website of WWE, listing the upcoming live events, Roman Reigns has now been added. WWE announced that he will be appearing on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy on Friday, March 21, and in London, England on Friday, March 28. Both these two shows are happening as part of WWE’s pre-WrestleMania tour of Europe, spanning March 14 to 31.

The Bologna and The London show are currently scheduled to go down, respectively from the Unipol Arena, and The O2 Arena. Alongside Roman Reigns, CM Punk will also be appearing in these Bologna and London SmackDown episodes despite him being a superstar from Monday Night Raw.

Roman Reigns notably wasn’t seen after competing in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. In the post-Rumble episode of Raw, Michael Cole relayed a message from a WWE Doctor saying that he doesn’t have sufficient information on the injury from the Rumble. This comes as The Tribal Chief only lets out as much information as he wants to be out. Cole further said that all he knows is that the top WWE Superstar will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to the attack suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Possible Wrestlemania 41 plans revealed featuring Roman Reigns

The subsequent reports affirmed that WWE did an injury angle for Roman Reigns through Rollins where he was stomped face-first into the steel steps. This was done to keep him off the Elimination Chamber PLE match card and no further confirmation was given on the whereabouts of his return on WWE programming.

Previous reports also claimed that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in a triple threat match is the expected plan for WrestleMania 41, although that match remains unconfirmed. For the time being, both Rollins and Punk are booked to feature in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, tomorrow night where further builds could be observed.