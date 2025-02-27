Before her returning match in the WWE set for this weekend, Trish Stratus will be in attendance on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. Last night, the WWE Hall of Famer announced via social media that she will be at Friday’s show that takes place in her hometown of Toronto.

Apart from this appearance on WWE Smackdown, reports from PWInsider further informed that Trish Stratus is also set to be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This honor comes as a result of her 25-year career in the pro-wrestling circuit, further solidifying her legacy as one of the most influential figures in this genre.

Ahead of showing up on WWE Smackdown, Stratus reflected on getting the honor and made it clear that she is excited to be the recipient. She admittedly possesses an unending passion for wrestling which also is a way to inspire others. She also believes this award is for all the women who have broken barriers in wrestling. As such, she calls this a true “Stratusfaction,”

“To be recognized by the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame means so much to be because it is not just a reflection of my journey, but of every woman who dared to break barriers and redefine what we’re capable of. I share this honor with them. Stratusfaction, accomplished!”

Currently, Trish Stratus is scheduled to team up with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Saturday at Elimination Chamber in a tag team bout against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Last Friday on WWE Smackdown, Stratton defeated LeRae but was attacked by Jax. Stratus was out to make the save but she was also taken out by Jax for two consecutive weeks.

To celebrate her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling, Stratus made a comeback by competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match which was followed up by another WWE Smackdown appearance on the February 14 episode to confirm the tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

WWE Smackdown February 28 episode match card

The February 28 episode of WWE Smackdown will serve as the go-home episode of the 2025 annual Elimination Chamber premium live event and it currently has the below-mentioned matches announced for the show,

– WWE United States Championship Shinsuke Nakamura defends against LA Knight

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green in action

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to appear