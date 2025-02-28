Randy Orton may not be involved in WWE programming for the time being, but reports suggest that he should be on the road to Wrestlemania 41. With the busiest season on the WWE calendar getting closer, it seems only a matter of time before the top WWE Superstar gets back to television for a marquee feud.

From the storyline perspective, Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE programming after being injured by Kevin Owens on the November 8 episode of SmackDown with a banned Piledriver move. In an update from PWInsider, Orton is set to return next month to be involved in the Wrestlemania 41 season and he will be a part of WWE’s European tour.

While speaking on Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp was also asked about Randy Orton’s status for WrestleMania 41 and he noted that Orton is the odd man in the equation during his absence from television in the ongoing storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This also keeps the chances open for an appearance at Elimination Chamber.

Moving forward, Sapp further mentioned that WWE had wanted Orton to be involved in WrestleMania 41 but he had not heard anything specific about the plans revolving around him. However, hopes are high that he should be back in the mix as early as possible,

“Does Randy Orton fit right into the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens thing? Because he has been sort of the odd man out in his absence. I know they’ve wanted him involved in WrestleMania, but I haven’t specifically heard anything. So, I’m hopeful that he’s back soon.”

Randy Orton competed in one last match on the October 25 episode of SmackDown where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on Imperium’s GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Then on November 8, Kevin Owens attacked Orton with a piledriver, leading the doctors to diagnose him with cervical cord neuropraxia.

