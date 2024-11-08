Being one of the most organic babyface figures in the history of the WWE women’s roster, Kelly Kelly is often called back to the company’s TV programming on special occasions. She is also touted as one of the most beautiful WWE Divas to have ever stepped into the squared circle, the old-school fans just love to see her on TV and the feeling is seemingly mutual from her side.

Appearing on an episode of The Sessions With Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young in the WWE Kelly Kelly reflected on her sporadic returns to the WWE following her initial exit from the company in 2012. Per her belief, WWE officials still remembering her for making appearances in regular intervals verifies her legacy in the circuit and she’s appreciative of this thought.

“I love when they call me and I love when they’re like, ‘Hey, we want you to come back for this “Raw” reunion. We want you to win the 24/7 title. We want you to come back for the Rumble.’” Kelly Kelly continued.

“It’s so cool that I’m still brought into these conversations and I’m still brought up in these meetings of who we want to bring back. It’s cool because it’s like, ‘Okay, I made a mark.'”

Kelly Kelly thought WWE Universe forgot her during 2018 return

Moving into the conversation, Kelly Kelly admitted that she thought fans would have forgotten about her music hit for the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble, her first TV appearance since exiting the WWE in 2012. But that wasn’t the case as the Wells Fargo Center audience in Philadelphia erupted in cheers after the former Divas Champion entered the fray at the number 19 spot.

Kelly Kelly’s last in-ring performance came at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Following that appearance, she headed into a maternity hiatus and she is currently enjoying the role of being a mother. Despite the responsibilities, the real-life Barbie Blank has the pledge to wrap up her WWE career after a match against Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling).

Starting as an exhibitionist in ECW days in 2006, Kelly Kelly became a Divas Champion in the year 2012 before leaving the WWE. Upon her return on Raw in July 2019 for the Reunion episode, she also became the first-ever female 24/7 championship winner.

