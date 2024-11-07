The professional wrestling, as well as the entertainment circuit, was shocked to learn about Nikki Bella’s personal life getting rocked out of nowhere during the late 2024 summer. The news of her possibly being victimized in a domestic battery incident was doing rounds which also led to her former husband Artem Chigvintsev getting arrested by the police.

Moving on, Artem was released from the put-up charges against him due to lack of evidence. It was also noted in follow-up reports that he never was the primary aggressor in the incident.

Most recently, US Weekly has reported that Artem Chigvintsev has claimed his arrest affected his income and career. It was noted how the unproved accusations from Nikki Bella and the consequent removal from the Dancing with the Star roster impacted his earnings.

“After the mugshot and the arrest based on her false allegations, I was taken off the website faculty list, resulting in a loss of over $100K in income,” he stated in a court document.

Tiffany Stratton Gets Surprise Pink “Tiffy Title” Belt Before Championship Win In WWE

Chigvintsev further alleged that Nikki Bella’s actions impacted his social media revenue, “She continues to benefit from [social media promotion] as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police than mine.”

The Russian Dancer also denied any sort of aggression toward Nikki Bella, saying, “She is the one with the temper… It is further a lie that I was growing increasingly angry, snapping at her, and yelling. I was not violent with her.”

Nikki Bella previously asked restraining order from Artem Chigvintsev

Previously, Nikki Bella noted in her filed documents to the court that Chigvintsev was the aggressor in their relationship. Following his arrest, she filed for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and their son.

In a countermeasure, Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in statements, Chigvintsev might not have been arrested on that August 29 night if she had revealed the truth.

Nikki Bella started dating her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019 following a high-profile breakup with John Cena. The couple got engaged a year later on January 3, 2020. On July 31 of that year, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo. They later got married on August 26, 2022, in a documented event in Paris.