WWE NXT’s female roster might have never been so loaded up with an array of international talents like Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria entering the scene. Especially, there are high expectations from the former duo since they are already established performers in the professional wrestling circuit who got signed to the WWE in an attempt to receive broader exposure.

Being the head of the creative team of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels is the authorized person to deal with these new signings and he recently opened up about the tough aspects of handling these names. Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have already made waves in the wrestling world through their stints in Mexico and Japan, respectively. Hence, they don’t need to learn the technicalities of wrestling.

While both stars are already established, Michaels pointed out the hurdles in their development and that’s their communication skills. Being on international TV, neither Giulia nor Stephanie Vaquer is much acquainted with English. This certainly means that they will be having a lack of promo sessions on WWE TV.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Michaels further mentioned how it’s been difficult to be working with already-established stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, and that’s the language barrier. He highlighted this being the most challenging aspect as talents need to understand what they’re being conveyed by the instructors.

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia keeping their patience on improvement

“The most challenging thing right now is the communication aspect and making sure they are understanding what you’re conveying. Especially when you’re talking about those subtleties,” Michaels responded about the challenges he’s faced working with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

“That’s something that, myself personally, I’m trying to really do my best. Sometimes words mean different things in other languages. Making sure that I choose my words carefully with the two of them has been the biggest challenge from my standpoint.”

However, HBK also added that both Vaquer and Giulia have been patient in understanding the new regime in the company coming from the indie scene. They have continued to work on improving communication so they can receive further guidance to improve themselves. As such, they’ve shown smooth in-ring chemistry in their tag team matches following WWE’s arrival.

After her debut on WWE TV at No Mercy 2024, Giulia’s first televised match in WWE took place on the September 10, 2024 episode where she defeated Chelsea Green. Within a month, Vaquer also debuted on NXT on the October 8 episode with her first match coming on October 15 where she defeated Wren Sinclair.