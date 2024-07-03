Kelly Kelly will remain one of the most popular female talents in the WWE locker room back in the Divas days. Debuting in the company with the exhibitionist character, she never had the opportunity to turn heel due to her organic babyface character that stayed until the end. After staying out of action for more than 12 years, she expressed to be back in the fold, last night.

Heading into the July 2 episode of WWE NXT, Wendy Choo took to Twitter and uploaded a post about facing NXT Superstar Carlee Bright in a singles contest, this week. Interestingly, Bright was called to be Kelly Kelly’s daughter, “say goodnight to kelly kelly’s daughter”

The former WWE Diva noticed the tweet and referred herself to be the mother. To tease the fans, she also intended to come out of retirement if needed with the following statement, “Ohhhhhh does mother need to come out of retirement??? @CarleeBrightWWE let me know girl I got you!!! [winking emoji]”

Ohhhhhh does mother need to come out of retirement??? @CarleeBrightWWE let me know girl I got you!!! 😉 https://t.co/n6bwaVWNcP — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 2, 2024

Kelly Kelly wants to make WWE return for her twin babies

This isn’t the first time that Kelly Kelly openly admitted her will to make a comeback to the WWE competition. Speaking with Chris Vin Vliet, she wanted to return to the squared circle just because she wants her twins to see her wrestle in a match. She expanded on her hopes of possibly getting the opportunity in the future just like one of her contemporaries.

“I really want my twins to see me wrestle. I think it would be so amazing when they’re like four or five. And I don’t even know if they would still [understand], they probably would get it then. But like seeing that’s my mom and they’re sitting in the front row,” Kelly Kelly expressed her desire.

“And I just remember watching Michelle McCool when she came and did into the Rumble and her daughter was sitting there and her daughter’s face was priceless. I want and I’m like, Oh my gosh, because that’s what I want.”

Since retiring from full-time WWE competition, Kelly Kelly has made intermittent appearances for WWE. Notably, she has participated in three women’s Royal Rumble matches with the most recent one being in 2022. Additionally, she also competed in a Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. Also at the Raw Reunion episode in 2019, she became the first-ever female 24/7 championship winner.