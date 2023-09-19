EX WWE Diva Kelly Kelly Shares Photos Of Her Newly Born Twins

Kelly Kelly has always been a natural babyface figure for the WWE Universe and one of the most beautiful female talents to have performed on WWE TV. It’s a fact that the fans certainly missed seeing her on TV on a weekly basis since she left the company in 2012. It happened at the age of only 25 which indicates that she could have a lot of wrestling left in her.

However, the pioneer WWE Diva was dealing with a back injury that forced her to be out of action, permanently. Away from wrestling, Kelly Kelly has enjoyed her days as a model and a social media influencer for a long time before finally embracing motherhood. This past week, she became a mother of twin babies with husband Joe B Coba and she was so happy to announce the news to the world.

Now Kelly Kelly has posted the first-ever photos of her twin babies on X/Instagram to reveal their faces in public. She also included a caption to announce the names of her son and daughter and some more details about the day when her pregnancy journey culminated,

“Brooklyn Marie Coba 6lb 11oz. Jaxon Matthew Coba 6lb 5o. On September 10th, 2023, i gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be.”

“At That Point, I Knew I Wanted To Be A Diva,” WWE’s Only Saudi Female Talent

Brooklyn Marie Coba🩷 6lb 11oz

Jaxon Matthew Coba💙 6lb 5oz On September 10th, 2023, i gave birth to our twin angel babies Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie Coba they were born perfect and healthy as could be 🥹👶🏼👶🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/hGhqvKhHsr — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) September 18, 2023

The celebrity star, whose real name is Barbie Blank Blank announced by the end of March she and her husband Joe, a fitness and bodybuilding expert, were expecting. After making the announcement via Instagram account, she posted another photo saying “plot twist,” announcing that they were actually expecting twins. Since then, the former WAGS star has been sharing various photos of her growing baby bump for her 1.3 million followers.

Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023

Kelly Kelly was a bonafide star during her heyday in the WWE

Over the years, Kelly Kelly has become a bonafide attraction on social media while she initially started her career as a WWE Diva at the young age of 19. The-then youngest WWE female talent debuted on the revamped ECW brand as a member of Extreme Expose through which she became extremely popular among the masses.

Kelly Kelly went on to win the Divas Championship in June 2011 and had a four-month reign. She would eventually leave the company in 2012 but maintain a cordial relationship with them and hence made multiple return appearances for one-off occasions which includes appearances in the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018, 2020, and 2022. She is also the first woman to have won the WWE 24/7 Championship on the Raw reunion episode in June 2019.