“It Was Never My Passion,” Lacey Evans Rules Out Possible WWE Comeback

One of the original WWE female talents of the latter part of the last decade, Lacey Evans was released by the WWE, earlier this year. After years passed by without doing anything significant for her in the company, it became evident that she was leaving the company at some point and she was let go after her contract expired.

It was in August that Lacey Evans’ WWE deal ended with her final televised match coming on the June 23 episode of WWE SmackDown where she lost to Charlotte Flair in a singles contest. While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Star went through her WWE career and answered whether she would ever return to the company.

Lacey Evans offering different kinds of help after WWE career

It appeared that Lacey Evans has tons of bad blood with her time in the WWE where she was underutilized for the better part of her career. Rather than re-joining the company, she seemed interested in offering different battles that aren’t “in the ring.” This includes battling with mental health, addiction, and PTSD. She is already running her coffee shop, which she uses as the premises for several community outreach programs.

Lacey Evans isn’t keen on making a professional wrestling return

Moving a step forward, Lacey Evans added that she never considered WWE to be her passion and rather looked forward to coming back home from that place,

“I have had a lot [of offers], obviously, reach out. But I did WWE for seven years, and it was never my passion. That was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow Sports Entertainers that that is their passion, but I just knew. I went out there and did the best that I could and did my job. But I always looked forward to coming home.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Lacey Evans’s release essentially tagged a 90-day non-compete clause for her after which she could have wrestled in any promotions if she wanted. But she has not competed for or appeared for any other company, to date. During the podcast, the star, real name, Macey Estrella also explained that she is in no hurry to get back in the ring as she is happy with her personal and community-serving life.