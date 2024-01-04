CJ Perry Planned To Reunite With Ex WWE Flame On AEW Programming?

Since her debut on AEW programming, CJ Perry has been trying hard to make her foothold strong in the company as a manager. She even eyed the position of Paul Heyman who is often touted as the greatest wrestling manager of all time. Time will tell whether the former WWE Superstar gets a strong chain of clients to fulfill her goal. For the time being, she has Andrade El Idolo as her only client but down the road, her ex-flame could join the league.

WWE released several Superstars in September. The likes of Shelton Benjamin, Elias, and the former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler were all given good luck in their future endeavors. Tied to 90-day non-compete clauses, they will be freed to go on their own from December 21. As for Ziggler, there are talks for him to show up in AEW and possibly reconnect with CJ Perry.

According to the reports of WrestlePurists, some in AEW are so keen to have Dolph Ziggler become All Elite. They are having creative pitches for the former WWE Stars and one of the ideas that have been nurtured involves Ziggler being introduced as one of CJ Perry’s clients. There’s no update on whether this idea was further nurtured by the creative team.

CJ Perry had an illustrious relationship saga with Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Formerly known as Lana in the WWE, CJ Perry and Ziggler have a ton of history. The two engaged in an on-screen romantic relationship as Lana chose Ziggler over her real-life partner for several months. Rusev, who is now going in AEW wrestling as Miro, teamed up with Summer Rae to continue that relationship saga that had to be halted amid Rusev and Lana’s engagement news.

Ziggler has been a mainstay on WWE television afterward while Rusev was released from the company in 2020 followed by Lana in 2021. Then the latter arrived on All Elite Wrestling as CJ Perry during All Out 2023 pay-per-view. During a conversation with the “In The Kliq” podcast, the Ravishing Russian seemed ready to embrace more dramatic storylines if offered to her in AEW,

“I missed the women’s locker room, there’s so much drama. Not necessarily in AEW, but just in general in pro wrestling. We love it and we hate it and it was kind of like I missed it, I missed the drama. I can only take so much of the Kardashians. I need my wrestling drama, locker room drama.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)