Liv Morgan is one of those few names in the WWE who can be considered as one of the original products of the company. Starting on NXT, she kicked off things on the main roster as part of the Riott Squad before breaking into the scene as a solo star who already has the accolade of becoming a multi-time women’s champion in the WWE.

The route to becoming a top WWE Superstar wasn’t easy for Liv Morgan as she had to hone her skills by competing regularly in live events. Recently, those untelevised weekend shows have significantly been reduced by the new TKO-regime and this move is not viewed favorably by everyone in the company since superstars will now have fewer opportunities to showcase themselves.

Liv Morgan is also one of those names who are against the idea of WWE trimming down their live event schedule. Speaking with the New York Post, the topic was discussed and the outlet was keen on getting her thoughts on it. The reigning women’s world champion said that she’s “a little bit” upset about it and she has her own reasons behind having this view.

Liv Morgan points out the negative aspect of reduced WWE live events

Coming from a non-wrestling background, Liv Morgan took her time before reaching her true potential and these live events helped her a lot to find the rhythm. Dubbing these shows to be “the love of wrestling,” it was also noted that the newer talents on the roster will not have the opportunity to experience the same schedule and gather tons of intimate experience with the fans.

“House shows are truly for the love of the game. House shows are for the love of the art of wrestling, performing, and being with the fans and interacting with fans on a more intimate level,” Liv Morgan continued.

“I’m sad to see that go for the newer guys and girls coming in who aren’t going to be able to have that experience and have (those) reps at live events under (their) belt but it is what it is. Time home is always nice.”

On the contrary side, these live events were the sole reasons behind WWE offering a grueling schedule to its superstars in the past. As mentioned by Liv Morgan, she and everyone else on the roster will thus get to spend more time with their family from now onward. As for the top WWE Raw superstar, she’ll be focused on her next title defense against Rhea Ripley at next weekend’s Bad Blood.