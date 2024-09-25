New updates are incoming over the ongoing Nikki Bella-Artem Chigvintsev saga which reveals that the latter has been able to escape any sort of official charges over the domestic battery incident. Previously, Artem was arrested over the initial charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

But the 42-year-old TV star was later bailed out and without any sort of proper evidence against him, he has now been able to escape any official charges pressed against him. As Nikki Bella has filed for a divorce, he will now be able to defend the case with any allegations against him.

This comes after a press release where The Napa County District Attorney’s Office mentioned that they are strictly against any domestic battery case but due to no required evidence found against Nikki Bella’s husband, no charges will be filed against him,

“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, age 42, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.”

Nikki Bella staying separately with Matteo away from Artem

The statement further mentioned that if further similar incidents or evidence could be found, the case might be revisited in the future. In a time limit of one year, that window of reopening the case will be there. For the time being, Nikki Bella and Artem continue to stay separated while they should also be seeing each other in court, shortly.

Nikki Bella remains in their family home with Matteo at the Napa Valley. Going by a recent spotting, she’s probably letting Artem meet their son. But Brie Bella reportedly encouraged her sister to file for divorce, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight as Brie was said to be deeply concerned for her and her son Matteo.

In a previous report revealed by People, the court documents filed on September 11, 2024, noted that Nikki Bella and Artem’s legal marriage didn’t happen until January 2023 although they had their official wedding ceremony in Paris in August 2022. As for spousal support, the popular female wrestler has denied any sort of possible requests from either party.