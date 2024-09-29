The WWE Divas era female star powers like Layla often brought out the rawness just like the WWE products used to be, back in the day. In this new era when talents are only measured through their in-ring skills, they might find it difficult to adjust to the scene. But that certainly doesn’t rule out the chance of making a one-off appearance on a special occasion.

WWE Royal Rumble is one of those rare nights where we often get to see superstars from the past mixing it up in the ring with the active roster members to give us some moments to remember forever. Layla El, a former top WWE Superstar is seemingly keen on experiencing such a moment before it’s too late.

Speaking in a conversation with the “They Made Their Way to the Ring” podcast, Layla was asked if she was interested in returning to WWE for the Royal Rumble. Before giving her answer, she remembered that in the past, she was firm about not working in such matches, feeling her time in the ring was over. She did receive such an invitation to return in 2021 but things didn’t work out for her.

Layla’s stance about making a WWE comeback has changed

However, her stance about a comeback has since changed as she has shown interest in showing up for one night to experience something positive. Layla believes that entering the Royal Rumble would be a great opportunity to reconnect with the fans and revisit her past in WWE. Also, this needs to happen before she feels too old to compete in the ring.

“In the past, it was no. I wasn’t, I was done. It was over for me. I was invited back in 2021 but I couldn’t go, so it didn’t work out, but honestly, I would like to go back, yeah. I think it would be fine, I think I should. Why shouldn’t I go back?” Layla continued.

“Just to go back again and see the fans and some people wanna see me come back, I think I would like to do that before I get too old. I don’t wanna get hurt but one thing, why not? I’d like to go down memory lane.”

Layla was with WWE from 2006 to 2015 and she played a significant role in the female roster of the company during her time with the company. Initially starting with the Smackdown brand, WWE moved her to the ECW brand in 2007 for the Extreme Exposé segments with Kelly Kelly and Brooke Adams.

Coming into the mainstay scene, Layla is best known for her alliance with Michelle McCool as LayCool which earned her the first Women’s Championship in 2010. Later in 2012, she won the WWE Divas Championship upon her return from a year-long absence.