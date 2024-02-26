Maria Kanellis Expressed Gratefulness After Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Allegations

Maria Kanellis used to be one of the most popular WWE Divas from the Ruthless Aggression Era who entered the pro wrestling world as a glam doll. She was one of the participants in the WWE Diva Search in 2004 and was later introduced to TV as an interviewer. Despite coming up short, she was signed to a WWE contract and went on to gain more fame in her wrestling career.

Vince McMahon was the name for whom Maria Kanellis worked in the WWE for multiple years. Now Vinnie Mac is making headlines again as he faces accusations of sexual trafficking and numerous other allegations from a former WWE employee. In light of the news, the self-proclaimed “First Lady” of pro-wrestling expressed gratefulness on social media.

Maria Kanellis is vocal about getting mistreated by the WWE

Following the allegations coming out against Vince McMahon, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter and stated that she is feeling grateful about the situation. In her statement, it was noted that how she witnessed some of the most horrible situations while being in the company,

”Sometimes I look back at my life, the things I witnessed, experienced, and overcame, I wonder how I survived. Feeling very grateful today. God is good.”

As revealed by The Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon was accused of sexual trafficking and misconduct by former WWE employee Janel Grant in a lawsuit. Grant alleged McMahon shared explicit content of her without consent, involving other WWE employees, unnamed executives, and stars.

Maria Kanellis has always been vocal about getting mistreatment from the WWE in the past. She was also part of the infamous ‘trash bag’ incident which was the reason behind some of the top officials of the WWE getting trimmed from the management. For the time being, she remains on TV as part of the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Following her initial six-year tenure with WWE which lasted until 2010, Maria Kanellis appeared for organizations all over the world, including Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and indie promotions. For those who aren’t aware, she has also commenced her own Women’s Wrestling Army promotion in April 2022.