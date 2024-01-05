“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey

Maria Kanellis used to be a mainstay of WWE television who also went on to become the most popular female talent of her time. She may not have won a women’s title in the company but the Ruthless Aggression Era fans just can’t escape the fact of the Diva-licious things she used to bring on TV. As time passed by, she became a mother of two and things haven’t been the same for her, ever since.

From the wrestling side, Maria Kanellis is currently part of the AEW roster and has not been making regular appearances on TV. Health issues are a big reason behind her absence as multiple issues troubled her throughout the past year.

Taking to Instagram at the very beginning of February, The First Lady of professional wrestling informed her fans that she had been dealing with Thyroid problems for a long time and that it needed to be taken care of. She also mentioned how having a family and then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the surgery to 2023.

Natalya Neidhart Celebrates 17-Year Career With The WWE With A Message

In the latest, Maria Kanellis took to her Instagram and uploaded a video, where she went into detail about the negative aspects of having thyroid surgery. She revealed that two cancer cells were discovered but they weren’t that much troublesome. The AEW talent also revealed that after the surgery, she felt like having no control of her own body as her metabolism had changed. She further added that a little bit of control was felt during her pregnancies.

Maria Kanellis reveals surgery took a toll on her body

“Somebody just asked what made 2023 so hard. It was a lot of things. I had thyroid surgery in February and they took out half my thyroid and I didn’t have to be put on thyroid medication. They found a couple of cancer cells but they don’t really consider that cancer. They said it could have become that but didn’t really call it cancer,” Maria Kanellis revealed during the Insta session.

“And having that surgery changed the way that my body’s metabolism works and changes the way that my body reacts to food and how it reacts to the gym and I gained weight this year and it’s the first time I feel like I don’t have control over my own body.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

In prior reports, it was clear that Maria Kanellis underwent the surgery with the “full support” of AEW and the boss Tony Khan. The plans called for her to return to work in two weeks of time without any restrictions. However, the surgery scar as well as the hormonal balance in her body would become normal after a gap of a year.