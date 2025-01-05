During her entire reign with the AEW Women’s World Championship, Mariah May has to deal with comparisons to Mercedes Mone who’s also been a champion in the All Elite Wrestling. As such, the latter has been a dual champion in the company, holding both the TBS Title and NJPW Strong Women’s Title, and people often touted that she could have eclipsed The Glamor as a veteran champion in the company.

Entering the All Elite Wrestling fray as a newbie in late 2023, Mariah May rose to the prominence of her stardom within just months. Winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In PPV in her home country of England, she started ruling the roost of the female roster of the company. At a similar timespan, Mone continued with her dominance with the dual-possessed championship belts.

There have been complaints about Mone’s strong booking of AEW programming. Initially, she was supposed to work with newer talents in upping their status and helping them out. But in reality, she’s been booked as a protected character that’s become stale over time and many have a problem with it. Even Mariah May has a problem with the way that she’s being presented to the AEW talents.

Mariah May wants Mercedes Mone to share her knowledge with talents

Mariah May didn’t hold back her ill feelings toward the former Sasha Banks in a recent interview on Close-Up with Renee Paquette. Taking a direct shot at Mercedes Mone during the discussion, the brass heel persona criticized the former WWE Superstar for isolating herself from the rest of the locker room rather than helping her.

“She says she’s here to help, and she cares so much. So come into our locker room. Come into our tiny, little locker room and help us. Teach us. Share your knowledge from all these years of experience you’ve apparently had, but no, she’s sitting in her locker room. If you care, come and step into the ring with me,” Mariah May took a direct shot at Mone. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

These bold comments about Mone by The Glamor have raised plenty of eyebrows, with fans now wondering if AEW is setting these two top stars for a future bout. Since these two are the two top heels of the AEW, Mariah May vs. Mercedes Mone could be up for the future until one of them changes TV character in the future.